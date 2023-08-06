Amateur baseball: Detroit Lakes falls to Hibbing in Round 1 of Region 10C Tournament

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Ligers opened up its Region 10C Tournament with a matchup against the Hibbing Miners at Washington Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 5.

After surrendering some early runs to Hibbing, Detroit Lakes couldn’t muster up enough offense as the Miners moved on with a 6-1 victory. The Ligers will have a chance to extend their season next weekend on Aug. 12 as they begin their fight through the elimination bracket.

“Hats off to Hibbing,” Ligers manager Brandon Johnson said. “ They played a complete game and made every play on the field and did everything right.”

Detroit Lakes' Dennis Ashley in his wind up before sending a pitch home in the Ligers' 6-1 loss to Hibbing in their opening-round matchup of the Region 10C Tournament at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 5. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Miners attacked starting pitcher Blaine Henderson early in the bottom of the first scoring three runs on four hits including a pair of doubles to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

Detroit Lakes put the pressure on Hibbing in a wild top of the second. After back-to-back singles by Jacob Thomas and Justin Hoskins, Hoskins was caught stealing second and represented the second out of the inning. Tristan Wimmer kept the inning alive by forcing a walk and putting runners on the corners.

After a pick off attempt by the Miners’ catcher on Wimmer at first, Thomas was sent home but ultimately called out and the Ligers came up with zero runs in the inning.

Both teams held each scoreless for the next three innings until Hibbing tacked on three runs in the fifth extending its lead to 6-0.

Detroit Lakes' Justin Hoskins runs down the first base line in the Ligers' 6-1 loss to Hibbing in their opening-round matchup of the Region 10C Tournament at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 5. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Henderson was pulled in the bottom of the seventh after walking the first two batters. He went six innings allowing six runs on ten hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Dennis Ashley came in for relief. He surrendered zero runs, zero hits, one walk and picked up two punch outs in two innings of work.

Detroit Lakes scored its lone run of the game in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Casey Ness to cut the deficit to 6-1. In the following at-bat, Bradley Swiers ended the game on a groundout to third and Hibbing walked away as the victory. .

The Ligers had only three hits as a team coming from Swiers, Thomas, and Hoskins. Wimmer and Ashely each drew a walk as well.

Johnson isn’t too worried about his squad as he knows they are a resilient group of guys who will continue to fight until the end.

“We just gotta keep doing things our way and get ready to go and we’ll be just fine,” Johnson said.

Detroit Lakes' Casey Ness in the batter's box in the Ligers' 6-1 loss to Hibbing in their opening-round matchup of the Region 10C Tournament at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 5. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DTRT- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1- 1

HBBN- 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 6.0 IP, 10H, 6R, 6ER, 5K, 5BB; Dennis Ashley: 2.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-4, RBI; Bradley Swiers: 1-4; Blaine Henderson: 0-3; Zack Oistad: 0-3; Jacob Thomas: 1-3; Justin Hoskins: 1-3; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2, BB; Dennis Ashley: 0-2, R, BB; Trevor Tappe: 0-3