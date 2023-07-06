Amateur baseball: Dilworth hands Ligers fourth straight loss

DETROIT LAKES — Despite outhitting the Dilworth Raildogs, the Detroit Lakes Ligers lost their fourth game in a row on Wednesday, July 5, at Washington Ballpark.

The Ligers had opportunities to score and even take the lead but came up short to lose 7-3.

Dilworth scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, first baseman Zack Oistad led the inning off with a double down the left field line. Joey Price moved Oistad over to third base on a sacrifice bunt. After an infield single from Tristan Wimmer, Trevor Tappe grounded into a fielder's choice to score Oistad and tie the game 1-1.

Detroit Lakes' Justin Hoskins leads off against Dilworth on Wednesday, July 5, at Washington Ballpark. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dilworth retook the lead in the top of the third inning, 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bottom of the fifth, Jacob Thomas led off with a double. After back-to-back pop-outs from Justin Hoskins and Blaine Henderson, Zack Oistad ripped a single to drive in Thomas to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Raildogs scored three runs to jump out to a 5-2 lead.

Detroit Lakes threatened Dilworth in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hoskins led the inning off with a single and Henderson popped out for the first out. Oistad then singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Price also singled to load the bases for the Ligers. Wimmer then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Hoskins. Tappe grounded out to the pitcher for the third out with Dilworth leading 5-3.

Detroit Lakes' Zack Oistad waits in the box against Dilworth on Wednesday, July 5 at Washington Ballpark. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Raildogs added a run in the top of the eighth and ninth innings to lead 7-3. The Ligers tried getting something going in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff walk from Hoskins but Henderson grounded out into a double-play. Pinch hitter Jon Tolbert struck out to give Dilworth the 7-3 win.

The Ligers had ten hits in the ball game. Oistad went 3-4 with an RBI to lead the team. Joey Price went 2-3. Wimmer and Tappe both went 1-4 and each had an RBI.

Blaine Henderson started the game on the mound for Detroit Lakes. He threw seven innings allowing five runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Cooper Hermanson came in for relief and pitched two innings, he allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three batters.

DLWR- 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 1- 7

DTLK- 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0- 3

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 7.0 IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 5K, 4BB; Cooper Hermanson: 2.0 IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-4; Cooper Hermanson: 0-1; Jacob Thomas: 1-5. R; Justin Hoskins: 1-3, R, BB; Blaine Henderson: 0-5; Zack Oistad: 3-4, R, RBI; Jon Tolbert: 0-1; Joey Price: 2-3; Tristan Wimmer: 1-4, RBI; Trevor Tappe: 1-4, RBI; Andrew Kulik 0-3; Colton Bakkila: 0-1