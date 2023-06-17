Amateur baseball: Ligers crush Comets 13-2 for third straight win

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Ligers extended their winning streak when they defeated the Erskine Comets on Friday, June 16 at Washington Ballpark.

Behind another strong outing from pitcher Blaine Henderson, the Ligers capitalized on mistakes from the Comets to win 13-2 in seven innings.

Henderson allowed two runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking five batters. The two runs came in the first inning with Henderson walking three batters.

After trailing 2-0, the Ligers quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first, drawing three walks of their own to load the bases for Trevor Tappe. Tappe singled on a line drive to center field to score two runs. Zack Oistad followed up with another single to give the Ligers a 3-2 lead.

The Ligers tacked on another run in the bottom of the second and fourth innings to stretch their lead to 5-2. The Ligers put the game away in the bottom of the fifth by scoring a staggering eight runs.

The inning started with singles from Andrew Kulik and Casey Ness followed by Jacob Thomas getting hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Tristan Wimmer singled to drive in a run. Three more runners touched home on some wild pitches and errors from the Comets. Oistad singled again in the inning to drive in a run. Additional errors allowed the Ligers to tack on a few more runs to jump to a 13-2 lead. The Comets committed five errors in the game.

Henderson went into the top of the seventh inning needing just three outs to win the ball game by run rule. He did just that by striking out the final three Comets batters to get the win for the Ligers 13-2 in seven innings.

The Ligers finished the game with nine hits and were walked 11 times.

ERSK- 2 0 0 0 0 0 0- 2

DTLK- 3 1 0 1 8 0 X- 13

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- BLAINE HENDERSON: 7IP, 1H, 2R, 2ER, 8K, 5BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 0-3, R, RBI, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Justin Hoskins: 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Sean Felker: 0-1; Blaine Henderson: 1-2, 2R, RBI, 3BB; Trevor Tappe: 3-4, R, 2RBI; Dennis Ashley: 1-1; Zack Oistad: 2-3, R, 2RBI; Tom Truedson: BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-3, R, 2BB; Andrew Kulik: 1-4, R, RBI