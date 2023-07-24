Amateur baseball: Ligers bounce back with win over Urbank

URBANK – The Detroit Lakes Ligers got back into the win column against the Urbank Bombers on Saturday, July 22.

Behind a complete game from pitcher Blaine Henderson and some runs late in the game, the Ligers defeated Urbank 7-3.

Detroit Lakes scored the first run of the game. Tristan Wimmer singled to start the top of the second inning. Trevor Tappe grounded out to second base and Wimmer advanced to third base. Wimmer scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

Urbank scored its three runs in the bottom of the third inning. An error from the Ligers cost them two runs and Urbank scored its third run on a passed ball to take a 3-1 lead.

Henderson led off with a single in the top of the sixth inning. After a Jacob Thomas pop out, Wimmer was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Tappe hit a line-drive single, scoring Henderson and advancing Wimmer to third. Brandon Johnson tied the game at 3 with an RBI single. Tappe stole third and Johnson stole second while Dennis Ashley struck out for the second out. Andrew Kulik singled to drive in Tappe and Johnson to take a 5-3 lead. Casey Ness popped out to end the inning but the Ligers put up four runs to take the lead.

The Ligers added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Thomas and Tappe each hit RBI singles to stretch the lead to 7-3.

Heading to the final half inning, Henderson remained on the mound looking for the complete game. He got the first two Urbank batters to ground out. After allowing a single to the third batter of the inning, Henderson forced the fourth batter to pop out and Detroit Lakes secured its eighth win of the season.

In nine innings of work, Henderson allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out seven batters while walking five.

The Ligers 10 total hits came from eight different batters. Tappe and Johnson had a team high two hits apiece. Bradley Swiers had a hit and scored a run in five at bats. Tappe and Kulik each had two RBIs. Tappe added two hits, accounted for a run, and forced a walk in four plate appearances.

DTRT- 0 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 2- 7

URBN- 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0- 3

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 9.0 IP, 5H, 3R, 0ER, 7K, 5BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-5; Bradley Siwers: 1-5, R; Blaine Henderson: 1-5, R; Jacob Thomas: 1-5, R, RBI; Tristan Wimmer: 1-4, 2R; Trevor Tappe: 2-4, R, 2RBI, BB; Brandon Johnson: 2-5, R, RBI; Dennis Ashley: 0-3, BB; Andrew Kulik: 1-3, 2RBI

