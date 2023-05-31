Amateur baseball: Ligers cruise to victory in home-opener against Vergas

DETRIOT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Ligers started their three-game home stand with a shutout victory against the Vergas Loons on Saturday, May 27 at Washington Park.

Behind Blaine Henderson’s 15-strikeout complete game, the Ligers clawed their way to a 6-0 victory. Detroit Lakes secured its first win at home and first win of the 2023 season.

Henderson was near-perfect on the mound. He let up only one hit, walked four and punched out a staggering 15 batters. His no-hitter was broken up in the top of the sixth when the Loons opened up the inning with a leadoff single.

The Ligers backed up Henderson’s performance with six runs on six hits. The scoring started in the bottom of the second when Casey Ness lined a single to center field to drive in Trevor Tappe. Detroit Lakes tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 3-0.

The Ligers went on to score three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to give Henderson a 6-0 cushion entering the top of the ninth.

After the first two batters got on base, Henderson retired the next three batters to secure the home opener win.

The Ligers had six different batters record all six hits in the game. Henderson finished with a team-high two RBIs. Bradley Swiers and Andrew Kulik each forced two walks. Detroit Lakes kept a good eye on the ball forcing eight walks.

VRGS- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

DTLK- 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 3 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 9IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 15K, 4BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-4, RBI; Jeff Branden: 0-1; Bradley Swiers: 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Blaine Henderson: 1-4, 2RBI, BB; Zack Oistad: 1-4; Tristan Wimmer: 0-3, RBI, BB; Kyler Johnson: 0-1; Tom Truedson: 0-2, R, BB; Trevor Tappe: 1-4, R, RBI; Joey Price: 0-2; Colton Bakkila: R, BB; Andrew Kulik: 1-1, R, 2BB