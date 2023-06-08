99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball: Ligers get back on track against the Hawks

Detroit Lakes' Blaine Henderson strikes out 13 batters on his way to a complete game on Wednesday, June 7.

060723Ligersgame2.JPG
Detroit Lakes' pitcher Blaine Henderson throws a pitch that led to 13 strikeouts in the Ligers' 6-1 home victory against the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7 at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 12:17 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Ligers wrapped up their three-game home stand after another strong performance on the mound from Blaine Henderson, defeating the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7 at Washington Ballpark Field.

The Ligers pounced early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, and didn't look back, winning the game 6-1. Henderson struck out 13 while only allowing four hits and earned himself another win on the young season.

060723Ligersgame4.JPG
Detroit Lakes' designated hitter Tristan Wimmer connects on a swing in the Ligers' 6-1 home victory against the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7 at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The game started off with Hawley pitcher Blake Itzen walking the first three batters to load the bases, and after a pair of passed balls and a fielder's choice, the Ligers found themselves leading 3-0 after one inning.

Detroit Lakes’ offense tallied eight hits and drew six walks while also stealing five bases. Center fielder Trevor Tappe led with two hits while six other players recorded a hit. Third baseman Jacob Thomas had three stolen bases for the Ligers while Tappe and Justin Hoskins each had one. They picked up insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, sixth and eighth innings.

060723Ligersgame1.JPG
Detroit Lakes' third baseman Jacob Thomas beats the throw in the Ligers' 6-1 home victory against the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7 at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Henderson finished the game with at least one strikeout in seven out of nine innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Thomas led off the inning with a line-drive single to right-center. After stealing second and third base, Thomas was brought in by a single from Tappe to score the sixth and final run for the Ligers.

Henderson struck out the final two Hawks' batters to end the game and secure the second win of the season.

HAWKS- 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0- 1

DTLK- 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- BLAINE HENDERSON: 9IP, 4H, 1R, 0ER, 13K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Jeff Brandon: 0-1; Bradley Swiers: 1-4, R, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 1-3, R, BB; Andrew Kulik: 0-1; Zack Oistad: 1-4; Justin Hoskins: 1-3, RBI, BB; Blaine Henderson: 0-3, BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-3, 2R; Tom Truedson: 0-3; Joey Price: 0-1; Trevor Tappe: 2-3, 2RBI, R, BB

060723Ligersgame3.JPG
Detroit Lakes' shortstop Justin Hoskins throws to first in the Ligers' 6-1 home victory against the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7 at Washington Ballpark Field in Detroit Lakes.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
