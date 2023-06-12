Amateur baseball: Ligers put on a hit parade to down Bucks

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Ligers continued their strong play with a dominant performance both offensively and defensively as they took down the Breckenridge Bucks on Sunday, June 11 at Washington Park.

The Ligers had a strong fifth inning, scoring eight runs to take the lead for good and win 12-2 in eight innings. Behind 15 hits and a solid start from Bradley Swiers, the Ligers moved to 3-2 on the season.

After an early run from the Bucks in the first inning, Blaine Henderson hit a hard ground ball to shortstop that was bobbled and then overthrown to advance him to second base. Tristan Wimmer reached safely on another error from Breckenridge, advancing Henderson to third. During the next at-bat, Wimmer got caught in a rundown but allowed enough time for Henderson to score before being tagged out.

The Bucks put up one more run in the fourth inning to lead 2-1. The lead lasted until the fifth inning when the Ligers scored eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the frame to take a 9-2 lead.

Henderson started the inning with a single. After a walk by Justin Hoskins and another single from Wimmer, the bases were loaded. Zack Oistad hit a hard ground ball that got past the shortstop to score two runs.

Detroit Lakes' Zach Oistad stretches to secure the out at first in the Liger's 12-2 beatdown of Breckenridge at Washington Field Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, June 11. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After another run was scored on a ground out from Jeff Branden, and Andrew Kulik hit a double to the right fielder. Another error by the Bucks lead to the bases once again being loaded for Swiers. Falling behind in the count 0-2, Swiers hit a double scoring two more runs.

Henderson singled again in the inning, scoring two more runs, and was followed by a double from Hoskins to score the final run of the inning.

The Ligers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run triple from Swiers. Swiers finished the game going 3-4 with four RBIs while also throwing all eight innings with one earned run on five hits and seven strikeouts.

Needing one more run in the bottom of the eighth, Cooper Hermanson singled to center field. Dennis Ashley singled to advance Hermanson into scoring position. After stealing third base, Hermanson scored on a wild pitch to end the game by run rule.

Eight different batters recorded a hit while four had multiple hits. Swiers led the team with six total bases.

BUCKS- 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 X- 2

DTLK- 1 0 0 0 8 2 0 1 X- 12

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- BRADLEY SWIERS: 8IP, 5H, 2R, 1ER, 7K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-5; Blaine Henderson: 3-5, 3R, 2RBI; Justin Hoskins: 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 1-5, R; Zack Oistad: 0-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Cooper Hermanson: 1-1, R; Jeff Branden: 0-4, RBI; Dennis Ashley: 1-1; Andrew Kulik: 3-4, 2R; Trevor Tappe: 0-3, 2R, BB; Bradley Swiers: 3-4, R, 4RBI