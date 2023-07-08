Amateur baseball: Ligers secure a much-needed win against Kensington

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Ligers got back in the win column against the Kensington Norsemen on Friday, July 7, at Washington Ballpark.

Pitcher Bradley Swiers struck out 10 batters and the Ligers’ offense up 11 runs to win 11-1 in seven innings.

Detroit Lakes got their offense going in the bottom of the second inning. Justin Hoskins walked to lead off the inning, followed by Trevor Tappe grounding out but advancing Hoskins to second base. Dennis Ashley also walked to put two runners on base. Hoskins stole third base and the Kensington catcher overthrew the ball allowing Hoskins and Ashley to score making it 2-0 for the Ligers.

Blaine Henderson tripled in the bottom of the third inning, followed by a ground out from Zack Oistad that scored Henderson increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Norsemen scored a run in the top of the fourth to trail 3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ligers expanded their lead further in the bottom of the fourth. Tappe walked followed by a single from Ashley to advance Tappe to third. Andrew Kulik then doubled to the outfield to score Tappe and Ashley. Kulik stole third and then scored on a passed ball to stretch the lead to 6-1. Jacob Thomas singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. Henderson then singled to score Thomas to lead 7-1.

Detroit Lakes added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth with Tappe walking again followed by a triple from Ashley to score Tappe. Kulik singled, scoring Ashley and bringing the Ligers' lead to 9-1.

Thomas led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Henderson also singled to put two runners on base. Oistad followed that up with a double to right field scoring both Thomas and Henderson to widen the lead to 11-1.

The Ligers needed three outs to win the game in seven innings. Swiers struck the first batter out and got the second batter to ground out for the second out. Swiers then got the last batter to go down looking, earning the win for Detroit Lakes.

Swiers threw all seven innings for the Ligers. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out 10 batters.

Detroit Lakes had 11 hits as a team. Henderson led the team with three hits. Thomas, Ashley and Kulik all had two hits while Swiers and Oistad each had one hit. Oistad and Kulik both had three RBIs.

KNSN- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0- 1

DTLK- 0 2 1 4 2 2 X- 11

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Bradley Swiers: 7.0 IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 10K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-5; Bradley Swiers: 1-4; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, 2R; Blaine Henderson: 3-4, 2R, RBI; Zack Oistad: 1-4, 3RBI; Justin Hoskins: 0-3, R, BB; Trevor Tappe: 0-1, 2R, 3BB; Dennis Ashley: 2-3, 3R, RBI, BB; Andrew Kulik: 2-2, R, 3RBI, 2BB