6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball: Ligers stand no chance against the Fergus Falls Canes in blowout loss

The Canes were too much for the Detroit Lakes as they protected their home field on Sunday, July 16.

dlLiger.jpg
Detroit Lakes Liger logo
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Ligers
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 11:12 AM

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were held scoreless on the road against the Fergus Falls Canes on Sunday, July 16 at Delagoon Park.

Detroit Lakes surrendered 14 runs in two innings as the Canes tamed the Ligers in a 14-0 smackdown. Fergus Falls had defeated the Ligers earlier in the season by a score of 16-5.

Dennis Ashley started on the mound for Detroit Lakes. He went two innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out three batters. Cooper Hermanson came in for relief and pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up nine runs but zero were earned. He also added four strikeouts. Brandon Johnson pitched 1/3 of the seventh inning giving up a hit and striking out one.

The Canes scored their first five runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning taking a 5-0 lead. They tacked on nine more in the bottom of the sixth extending their lead to 14-0 and making the Detroit Lakes’ job more difficult in the final inning of play.

The Ligers were given no chance at a comeback as Fergus Falls retired the side in order in the top of the seventh securing the shutout victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes mustered up three hits as a team. Justin Hoskins, Zack Oistad, and Joey Price each recorded one hit. Casey Ness walked once and Tristan Wimmer was hit by a pitch. Detroit Lakes committed five errors.

DTRT- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

FRGS- 0 5 0 0 0 9 X- 14

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Dennis Ashley: 2.0 IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 3K, 1BB; Cooper Hermanson: 3.2 IP, 6H, 9R, 0ER, 4K, 2BB; Brandon Johnson: 0.1 IP, 1H, 1K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-2, BB; Bradley Swiers: 0-3; Justin Hoskins: 1-3; Zack Oistad: 1-3; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2; Trevor Tappe: 0-3; Brandon Johnson: 0-3; Joey Price: 1-3; Dennis Ashley: 0-2

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Logan Adams.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses to Jamestown in Wood Bat Water Carnival Tournament
18h ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Chaz Echhoff Walkoff.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes wins late against Brainerd, walks it off against West St. Paul
1d ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
DL BASEBALL STOCK 1.jpg
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes loses close one to Hillsboro to start Water Carnival Tournament
2d ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BB gun shooting
Local
Drive-by pellet gun shooting at Peoples Park was in response to 'death' threat, according to court records
4h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Two people standing in a greehouse.
Business
Central Minnesota's AgVet program offers veterans a life in agriculture
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Church of Cash 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Trucks and Tunes finale is jam packed
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
IMG_8409.JPG
Minnesota
Mark Knutson honored at Saturday morning run in Detroit Lakes
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter