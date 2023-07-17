Amateur baseball: Ligers stand no chance against the Fergus Falls Canes in blowout loss

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were held scoreless on the road against the Fergus Falls Canes on Sunday, July 16 at Delagoon Park.

Detroit Lakes surrendered 14 runs in two innings as the Canes tamed the Ligers in a 14-0 smackdown. Fergus Falls had defeated the Ligers earlier in the season by a score of 16-5.

Dennis Ashley started on the mound for Detroit Lakes. He went two innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out three batters. Cooper Hermanson came in for relief and pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up nine runs but zero were earned. He also added four strikeouts. Brandon Johnson pitched 1/3 of the seventh inning giving up a hit and striking out one.

The Canes scored their first five runs on four hits in the bottom of the second inning taking a 5-0 lead. They tacked on nine more in the bottom of the sixth extending their lead to 14-0 and making the Detroit Lakes’ job more difficult in the final inning of play.

The Ligers were given no chance at a comeback as Fergus Falls retired the side in order in the top of the seventh securing the shutout victory.

Detroit Lakes mustered up three hits as a team. Justin Hoskins, Zack Oistad, and Joey Price each recorded one hit. Casey Ness walked once and Tristan Wimmer was hit by a pitch. Detroit Lakes committed five errors.

DTRT- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

FRGS- 0 5 0 0 0 9 X- 14

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Dennis Ashley: 2.0 IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 3K, 1BB; Cooper Hermanson: 3.2 IP, 6H, 9R, 0ER, 4K, 2BB; Brandon Johnson: 0.1 IP, 1H, 1K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-2, BB; Bradley Swiers: 0-3; Justin Hoskins: 1-3; Zack Oistad: 1-3; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2; Trevor Tappe: 0-3; Brandon Johnson: 0-3; Joey Price: 1-3; Dennis Ashley: 0-2

