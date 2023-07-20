Amateur baseball: Ligers suffer big loss against Ada A’s

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were no match for the Ada A’s on Wednesday, July 19 at Washington Ballpark.

The A’s scored 21 runs on 22 hits to blow past the Ligers 21-1. Detroit Lakes fell to 7-9 on the season.

Detroit Lakes recorded two hits off the bats of Zack Oistad and Trevor Tappe. The Ligers committed five errors in the field.

Detroit Lakes' Bradley Swiers awaits to catch a pop up behind the plate in the Ligers' 21-1 loss to the Ada A's at Washington Field Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 19. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brandon Johnson started on the mound for the Ligers. He lasted two innings allowing eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Cooper Hermanson tossed one inning of relief giving up four runs and four hits.

Jeff Branden pitched two innings allowing two runs. Colton Bakkila gave up seven runs on six hits in one inning on the mound. Tappe closed the game out, pitching the final inning and allowing only two hits.

Detroit Lakes scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh when Tristan Wimmer scored on a Bakkila ground ball that was mishandled by the A’s second baseman.

Detroit Lakes' Tom Truedson runs down the first base line in the Ligers' 21-1 loss to the Ada A's at Washington Field Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 19. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ada scored seven runs on six hits in the top of the second inning. They added four runs in the third and two in the fifth. The A’s put up seven more runs on six more hits in the top of the sixth inning.

AD’S- 1 7 4 0 2 7 0- 21

DTRT- 0 0 0 0 0 0 1- 1

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brandon Johnson: 2.0 IP, 8H, 8R, 5ER, 3K, 1BB; Cooper Hermanson: 1.0 IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 1K; Jeff Branden: 2.0 IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1K, 1BB; Colton Bakkila: 1.0 IP, 6H, 7R, 2ER, 1BB; Trevor Tappe: 1.0IP, 2H

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-3; Bradley Swiers: 0-3; Zack Oistad: 1-3; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2, R; Trevor Tappe: 1-2, BB; Tom Truedson: 0-3; Brandon Johnson: 0-1; Jeff Branden: 0-1; Colton Bakkila: 0-1; Joey Price: 0-3; Andrew Kulik: 0-2

