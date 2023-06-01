Amateur baseball: Ligers unable to overcome early Fergus Falls lead

DETROIT LAKES – After nearly erasing an early Fergus Falls Canes lead, the Detroit Lakes Ligers couldn’t get over the hump as the Canes ran away in a late-game blowout victory on Wednesday, May 31.

The Canes stormed to a 16-5 routing of the Ligers at Washington Ballpark, dropping Detroit Lakes to 1-2 on the season.

Fergus Falls struck first with a two-out, RBI single to grab a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Canes tacked on four more runs in the top of the third to give themselves a 5-0 cushion heading into the bottom of the third.

The Ligers responded in a big way. Andrew Kulik started the bottom half of the third with a strikeout. Casey Ness followed it up with a single to left field. Bradley Swiers forced a walk to put Ness into scoring position. Blaine Henderson represented the second out of the inning after striking out swinging on an 0-2 count.

Zach Oistad delivered with an RBI single to drive home Ness and give Detroit Lakes its first run of the game. Tristan Wimmer followed up with another single plating Swiers and the Ligers trailed 5-2. Detroit Lakes forced three straight walks to score two more runs before Kulik grounded out to end the inning. The Ligers rallied back cutting the deficit to 5-4 after three.

The Canes answered with three runs in the top of the fourth and the rest was history. Detroit Lakes managed to score one more run in the bottom of the sixth and saw Fergus Falls open things up with three runs in the eighth and four runs in the ninth to secure the massive victory.

Cooper Hermanson started on the hill for the Ligers. He lasted three innings giving up seven hits, five runs, four walks and retiring one. Brandon Johnson came in for relief pitching five complete innings surrendering nine hits, seven runs, five waks and punching out four. Swiers was called to the mound in the final inning where he gave up three hits, four runs and struck out two.

Detroit Lakes was outhit 19-7. Trevor Tappe, Justin Hoskins, Swiers, Henderson, Oistad, Wimmer and Ness each had one hit in the game. Henderson, Oistad, Wimmer, Tappe and Price each drove in one run.

The Ligers' next game is at home against the Hawley Hawks on Wednesday, June 7.

FERGUS FALLS- 1 0 4 3 0 1 0 3 4- 16

DETROIT LAKES- 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Cooper Hermanson: 3IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 1K, 4BB; Brandon Johnson: 5IP, 9H, 7R, 3ER, 4K, 5BB; Bradley Swiers: 1IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 2K, OBB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-3, R, BB; Bradley Swiers: 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Kyler Johnston: 0-1; Blaine Henderson: 1-5, RBI; Zach Oistad: 1-5, R, RBI; Tristan Wimmer: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Justin Hoskins: 1-3, BB; Trevor Tappe: 1-3, RBI, BB; Joey Price: 1-2, BB; Tom Truedson: 0-1; Andrew Kulik: 0-3; Colton Bakkila: 0-1