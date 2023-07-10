Amateur baseball: Ligers win one, lose one at the inaugural TSP Townball Shindig

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Ligers split their two games on Saturday, July 8, at Washington Ballpark during the inaugural TSP Townball Shindig.

The Ligers lost the first game 5-2 against the Hibbing Miners. In the second game, Detroit Lakes won on a walk-off in extra innings against the Vergas Loons, 6-5.

Game 1 started with Hibbing scoring one in the top of the first inning.

After a few scoreless innings, the Ligers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Justin Hoskins led the inning off with a double. Trevor Tappe then singled to score Hoskins and tie the game 1-1. Tappe reached third base on a wild pitch. Joey Price grounded to second base and reached on an error and scored Tappe to take a 2-1 lead.

The Miners then scored four unanswered runs to come away with the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Ashley started on the mound for the Ligers. He went seven innings allowing two runs on seven hits. Ashley had one strikeout. Jon Tolbert came in for relief and threw two innings allowing three runs on three hits.

The Ligers had four hits as a team. Casey Ness and Andrew Kulik both had a hit along with Tappe and Hoskins. Tappe and Price had one RBI apiece.

Game 2 started off strong for Detroit Lakes. In the bottom of the first inning, Bradley Swiers walked to put a runner on first base. Hoskins then singled and Zack Oistad doubled on a line drive to left field to score Swiers and Hoskins making it 2-0 Ligers. Tappe also singled to drive in Oistad and add to the lead 3-0.

Vergas took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on a grand slam off of Hoskins to give the Loons a 4-3 lead.

Detroit Lakes tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Andrew Kulik singled on a bunt. Casey Ness then singled and advanced on an error that also scored Kulik.

The Loons retook the lead in the top of the 10th inning to lead 5-4.

The Ligers started the bottom of the 10th with a Hoskins single. He then stole second base. Oistad flew out for the first out of the inning. Tappe walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Both Hoskins and Tappe stole to put runners on second and third base. Brandon Johnson then singled to tie the game 5-5. Colton Bakkila singled on a ground ball to second base that scored Tappe and walked it off for Detroit Lakes giving them the victory.

Hoskins started the game for the Ligers going five innings and giving up four runs on three hits and struck out nine batters. Cooper Hermanson threw four innings allowing no runs and two strikeouts. Tappe pitched the last inning and allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ness, Hoskins, Johnson and Bakkila all recorded two hits for Detroit Lakes while Oistad, Swiers, Tappe and Kulik had one hit. Oistad had two RBIs.

Game 1 vs. Hibbing Miners

HBBN- 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 1- 5

DTLK- 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0- 2

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Dennis Ashley: 7.0 IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 1K, 2BB; Jon Tolbert: 2.0 IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-3; Bradley Swiers: 0-4; Blaine Henderson: 0-4; Justin Hoskins: 1-4, R; Trevor Tappe: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Zack Oistad: 0-4; Joey Price: 0-3, RBI; Tom Truedson: 0-1; Tristan Wimmer: 0-3; Andrew Kulik: 1-3, BB

Game 2 vs. Vergas Loons

VRGS- 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1- 5

ADVERTISEMENT

DTLK- 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Justin Hoskins: 5.0 IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 9K, 3BB; Cooper Hermanson: 4.0 IP, 3H, 2K; Trevor Tappe: 1.0 IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 2-5; Bradley Swiers: 1-4, R, BB; Justin Hoskins: 2-5, 2R; Zack Oistad: 1-5, R, 2RBI; Trevor Tappe: 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Brandon Johnson: 2-4, RBI; Tristan Wimmer: BB; Colton Bakkila: 2-4, RBI; Tom Truedson: 0-1; Dennis Ashley: 0-2; Cooper Hermanson: 0-2; Andrew Kulik: 1-4, R