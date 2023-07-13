Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball: Ligers win second consecutive game, breeze by Fargo Mets

The Detroit Lakes offense heated up in the fourth inning and carried the momentum in the next two innings to secure a huge road win on Wednesday, July 12.

Detroit Lakes Liger logo
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 11:45 AM

FARGO – The Detroit Lakes Ligers came away with a convincing win against the Fargo Mets on Wednesday, July 11.

The Ligers used a strong performance from starting pitcher Bradley Swiers and a big fourth inning to pull away and win 8-1.

The Mets struck first in the bottom of the opening inning with a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to lead 1-0.

Detroit Lakes’ offense had nothing going until the top of the fourth inning. Justin Hoskins walked to lead off the inning. Zack Oistad singled to put runners on first and second. Jacob Thomas followed that with a single to score Hoskins and tie the game at 1-1. Trevor Tappe grounded into a fielder’s choice. Thomas was out at second and Oistad advanced to third. Dennis Ashley also grounded into a fielder’s choice and scored Oistad to take a 2-1 lead.

Tristan Wimmer grounded out to first base for the second out of the inning. Andrew Kulik walked to load the bases. Casey Ness singled to score two runs to lead 4-1. Kulik stole third base and then scored on a passed ball to stretch the lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Hoskins reached on an error from the Fargo shortstop. Oistad hit a double into left field to drive in Hoskins and grow Detroit Lakes’ lead to 6-1.

The Ligers added two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning. Hoskins had an RBI single and Swiers also drove in a run to lead 8-1. Detroit Lakes coasted the rest of the way. Cooper Hermanson came in for relief in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side to secure the win.

Swiers got the win for Detroit Lakes. He threw eight innings allowing one run on seven hits and struck out four batters. Hermanson secured the one-inning save and had two strikeouts.

Oistad, Thomas and Wimmer all had two hits to lead the Ligers. Ness, Hoskins, and Kulik each recorded a hit as well. Ness had two runs batted in.

DTLK- 0 0 0 5 1 2 0 0 0- 8

FRGM- 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 1

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Bradley Swiers: 8.0 IP, 7H, 1R, 1ER, 4K, 4BB; Cooper Hermanson: 1.0 IP, 2K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-5, 2RBI; Bradley Swiers: 0-4, RBI; Tom Truedson: 0-1; Justin Hoskins: 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Jeff Branden: 0-1; Zack Oistad: 2-5, R, RBI; Jacob Thomas: 2-3, RBI, BB; Trevor Tappe: 0-4, R; Dennis Ashley: 0-4, R, RBI; Tristan Wimmer: 2-4, R; Andrew Kulik: 1-3, 2R, BB

