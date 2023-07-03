Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball: Moorhead puts up 15 in beat down of Ligers

Detroit Lakes surrendered 10 runs to the Brewers in the first two innings of a blowout loss at Washington Ballpark Field on Saturday, June 1.

dlLiger.jpg
Detroit Lakes Liger logo
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Ligers
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 3:38 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were blanked by the Moorhead Brewers on Saturday July 1 at Washington Ballpark.

The Brewers scored early and often as they defeated the Ligers 15-0 in seven innings.

Moorhead scored four runs in the first inning on four hits including two doubles off of starting pitcher Bradley Swiers to lead 4-0.

The Brewers added six more runs to lead 10-0 after the second inning. They picked up two runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth, and two more runs in the top of the seventh to score 15 total runs on 19 hits.

Casey Ness led the Ligers with two hits, going 2-3 and a walk. Jacob Thomas was the only other batter to record a hit for Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swiers pitched 4 ⅓ innings allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and striking out one batter. Dennis Ashley came in for relief giving up one run. Trevor Tappe also pitched an inning, allowing two runs.

MRHD- 4 6 0 0 2 1 2 X X- 15

DTLK- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 X X- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Bradley Swiers: 4.1 IP, 15H, 12R, 12ER, 1K, 1BB; Dennis Ashley: 1.2 IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER; Trevor Tappe: 1.0 IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 2-3, BB; Bradley Swiers: 0-3; Justin Hoskins: 0-3; Zack Oistad: 0-2, BB; Trevor Tappe: 0-1, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-2, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2, BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-3; Andrew Kulik: 0-3

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
062923Post15game2.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes survives two nail-biters against Fergus Fall to secure doubleheader sweep
June 30, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Logan Hilde AD7C9064.JPG
Prep
Leonardelli column: The top Detroit Lakes moments from the 2022-23 athletic year
June 30, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
CodyAldingerGolf.jpg
Sports
Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round
June 29, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Mille Lacs Lake looking out from Wigwam Bay.
Minnesota
Public’s help sought in Mille Lacs plane crash investigation
July 03, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swim.jpg
Local
Multiple sclerosis hasn't stopped Becky Andes from achieving big goals
July 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
BoardDog.jpg
Local
Teacher asks Detroit Lakes School Board about comfort canine for middle school
July 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Barrels_C.jpg
Dairy
Demand for cheese keeps rising but Bongards Creameries have plans to keep up
July 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson