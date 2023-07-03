Amateur baseball: Moorhead puts up 15 in beat down of Ligers

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were blanked by the Moorhead Brewers on Saturday July 1 at Washington Ballpark.

The Brewers scored early and often as they defeated the Ligers 15-0 in seven innings.

Moorhead scored four runs in the first inning on four hits including two doubles off of starting pitcher Bradley Swiers to lead 4-0.

The Brewers added six more runs to lead 10-0 after the second inning. They picked up two runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth, and two more runs in the top of the seventh to score 15 total runs on 19 hits.

Casey Ness led the Ligers with two hits, going 2-3 and a walk. Jacob Thomas was the only other batter to record a hit for Detroit Lakes.

Swiers pitched 4 ⅓ innings allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and striking out one batter. Dennis Ashley came in for relief giving up one run. Trevor Tappe also pitched an inning, allowing two runs.

MRHD- 4 6 0 0 2 1 2 X X- 15

DTLK- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 X X- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Bradley Swiers: 4.1 IP, 15H, 12R, 12ER, 1K, 1BB; Dennis Ashley: 1.2 IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER; Trevor Tappe: 1.0 IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1K

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 2-3, BB; Bradley Swiers: 0-3; Justin Hoskins: 0-3; Zack Oistad: 0-2, BB; Trevor Tappe: 0-1, 2BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-2, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 0-2, BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-3; Andrew Kulik: 0-3