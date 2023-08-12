Amateur baseball: Season comes to an end as the Ligers fall to Bemidji in the Region 10C Tournament

DETROIT LAKES – The Ligers’ season came to an end as they fell to the Bemidji Blue Ox on Saturday, Aug 12, at Washington Ballpark.

Bemidji took the lead early and never looked back as Detroit Lakes couldn't generate enough offense to keep up, losing 5-1.

“Hats off to Bemidji, they are a very good team,” said first baseman/manager Brandon Johnson. “We played a good game but they just played that much better than us.”

The Ligers' Jacob Thomas takes a swing at a Bemidji pitch in the Ligers’ 5-1 season-ending lose to the Bemidji Blue Ox at Washington Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Blue Ox started the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning off of a throwing error from third baseman Jacob Thomas to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Bemidji expanded their lead with two more runs on three hits to lead 3-0.

The Ligers got on the board in the top of the fourth. Thomas led off the inning reaching safely on an error. Tristan Wimmer advanced Thomas on a fielder’s choice to put a runner in scoring position for Detroit Lakes. Justin Hoskins struck out for the second out of the inning. Thomas stole third base and was brought in to score on a single from Trevor Tappe to trail 3-1. Johnson lined out to end the inning.

Bemidji led off the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles off of pitcher Blaine Henderson. Henderson struck out the next batter but also threw a wild pitch to advance the two Blue Ox runners to second and third. Connor McNallan singled to drive in both runners to stretch the lead to 5-1. Henderson got a pop-up and a fly-out to get out of the inning.

Henderson went the distance in the final game of the season. Henderson threw eight innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

“Blaine is one of those guys that every time he steps on the mound, you have a chance to win which is so special to have in baseball,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s a little more elevated, everybody is a little more excited, everybodys gonna play a little bit better when Henderson is on the mound.”

Detroit Lakes' second baseman Casey Ness fields a ground ball in the Ligers’ 5-1 season-ending lose to the Bemidji Blue Ox at Washington Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Ligers had six hits from six different players. Tappe had the lone RBI of the game for Detroit Lakes.

Detroit Lakes finished the season with an overall record of 11-11. They went 11-9 in the regular season earning them the No. 3 seed in the Red River Amateur Baseball Lague Region 10C Tournament.

“We will chalk it as a success, you know, in terms of goals when we set them up in the preseason,” Johnson said. “It is leaving us hungry thinking that next year we (have) got to step it up but we have a good group and we just got to keep building and keep growing as a team.”

DTRT- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0- 1

BLX- 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 X- 5

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 8.0 IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 10K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 1-4; Bradley Swiers: 1-3, BB; Blaine Henderson: 1-4; Jacob Thomas: 1-4, R; Tristan Wimmer: 0-3; Justin Hoskins: 0-4; Trevor Tappe: 1-3, RBI, BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-3, BB; Andrew Kulik: 1-4

