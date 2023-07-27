Amateur baseball: The Ligers young hurlers shine in victory of Mets

DETROIT LAKES – On a muggy Wednesday evening where mosquito bites came in bunches, the Detroit Lakes Ligers welcomed the Fargo Mets to Washington Ballpark for their final home game of the season on July 26.

Behind a few clutch hits and stellar defensive plays, the Ligers secured the regular season sweep of the Mets with a 6-3 victory.

“Everybody was ready to play loose and have fun,” starting catcher and manager Brandon Johnson said. “We’ve really had this going for the last couple of weeks so now it’s becoming creatures of habit for us.”

Fargo scored their first run of the game in the opening frame on an RBI single with two outs off pitcher Jacob Thomas.

Detroit Lakes' Bradley Swiers was all smiles after sliding into third safely in the Ligers' 6-3 victory over the Fargo Mets at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 26. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes got on the board in the bottom of the third. After a one-out double by Bradley Swiers to put runners on second and third, Justin Hoskins snuck a single into left field. Cooper Ness and Swiers safely made it home and Detroit Lakes took its first lead of the game at 2-1.

Fargo evened things up in the top of the fifth inning. Thomas walked the leadoff batter but the Mets following batter reached first safely on a field choice play at second. After Thomas' wild pitch, the Fargo had a runner-in-scoring position. Fargo then hit a single to score and tie the game at 2-2. Thomas got the next two batters to line out and pop out to limit the damage.

After being shut out for three straight innings, the Ligers' bats came alive in the bottom of the seventh. Fargo didn’t get its first out of the inning until the fifth Detroit Lakes batter, but the Ligers had already seen three runs cross the plate. With Trevor Tappe at the plate, the Mets pitcher sent a ball past the catcher to the backstop and Detroit Lakes secures its fourth run of the inning to take a 6-2 lead.

Detroit Lakes' Zach Oistad stays ready at first base in the Ligers' 6-3 victory over the Fargo Mets at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 26. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Mets loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with hopes of making a dent in the Ligers' big lead. Thomas gave up a one-out walk and Fargo cut the deficit to 6-3. The Ligers felt it was time for a new pitcher and sent in recent high school graduate Dennis Ashley into the game. Inheriting a diamond full of runners and two outs on the board, Ashley punched out the final Mets’ batter of the inning.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, Detroit Lakes looked to Ashley to close out the game. He started the inning forcing a Fargo ground out. Having hit the ensuing Mets’ batter, Ashley buckled down and saw the next two batters fly out and the Ligers secured their third consecutive victory.

Thomas was given the win on the mound going 7 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits while also striking out five batters. Ashley got the save after throwing one and ⅓ innings with no runs or hits and one strikeout.

Detroit Lakes' Dennis Ashley looks for the right pitch call in the Ligers' 6-3 victory over the Fargo Mets at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 26. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“JT (Thomas) came in and got his first amateur baseball win on the mound was fun to see and Ashley getting the save was huge,” Johnson said. “You got two guys that just graduated from high school that beat a very good Fargo Mets team on the mound.”

Ness led the team with three hits in five at-bats for the Detroit Lakes. Swiers and Thomas chipped in two hits apiece. Hoskins, Wimmer, and Tappe all recorded a hit. The Ligers had 10 hits as a team. Hoskins led the team with two RBIs while Ness, Swiers, and Thomas all had one RBI. Detroit Lakes drew four walks.

With the Region 10C Tournament in their sights and Washington Ballpark being elected as the host, Johnson hopes his team can carry the end of the season momentum into the postseason.

“We got a really good chance of making a run in the tournament as long as we show up and play complete baseball games like we know how to,” he said.

Detroit Lakes' manger and starting catcher Brandon Johnson at the plate in the Ligers' 6-3 victory over the Fargo Mets at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 26. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

FRGM- 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0- 3

DTRT- 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 X- 6

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 7.2 IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 5K, 5BB; Dennis Ashley: 1.1 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 3-5, 2R, RBI; Bradley Swiers: 2-5, 2R, RBI; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, RBI; Justin Hoskins: 1-4, R, 2RBI; Zack Oistad: 0-2, 2BB; Tristan Wimmer: 1-3, BB; Trevor Tappe: 1-3, BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-4; Andrew Kulik: 0-2, R

