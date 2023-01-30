Baseball: Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association opens registration for summer of 2023

DETROIT LAKES – Registration is open for the Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association.

Incoming youth baseball players at the Legion, Junior Legion and Babe Ruth levels will need to fill out a form including the player’s name, address, grade, date of birth, cell phone number, parent/guardian information, $200 uniform/DIBS deposit and a separate check made payable to DLYBA by Mar. 31, 2023.

All players and parents will be required to attend a Preseason Meeting where all will be required to sign an “Expectations Agreement.”

For more information about the forms, checks, fundraising and more, contact Phil Kirchner at pkirchner@detlakes.k12.mn.us or at 218-841-0157.

Below is what’s included in each summer baseball season.



Legion ($350) : 26-30 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Jamestown Tournament, Wahpeton Tournament, Water Carnival Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament)

: 26-30 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Jamestown Tournament, Wahpeton Tournament, Water Carnival Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) Junior Legion ($350) : 20-26 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Perham Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament)

: 20-26 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Perham Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) 14/15 Babe Ruth ($250) : 20-24 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week. Grand Forks Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament)

: 20-24 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week. Grand Forks Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) 12/13U Babe Ruth ($250): 20-24 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week. Grand Forks Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament)

Checks can be made out to:

Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association

Detroit Lakes High School/ Phil Kirchner/ DL Baseball

1301 Roosevelt Avenue

Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

