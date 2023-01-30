6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association opens registration for summer of 2023

The Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association opens registration for summer of 2023

DL Logo Baseball.PNG
News Staff
By News Staff
January 30, 2023 02:36 PM
DETROIT LAKES – Registration is open for the Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association.

Incoming youth baseball players at the Legion, Junior Legion and Babe Ruth levels will need to fill out a form including the player’s name, address, grade, date of birth, cell phone number, parent/guardian information, $200 uniform/DIBS deposit and a separate check made payable to DLYBA by Mar. 31, 2023.

All players and parents will be required to attend a Preseason Meeting where all will be required to sign an “Expectations Agreement.”

For more information about the forms, checks, fundraising and more, contact Phil Kirchner at pkirchner@detlakes.k12.mn.us or at 218-841-0157.

Below is what’s included in each summer baseball season.

  • Legion ($350): 26-30 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Jamestown Tournament, Wahpeton Tournament, Water Carnival Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) 
  • Junior Legion ($350): 20-26 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week, Perham Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) 
  • 14/15 Babe Ruth ($250): 20-24 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week. Grand Forks Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament) 
  • 12/13U Babe Ruth ($250): 20-24 games, two practices per week, average of four games per week. Grand Forks Tournament, TBD Tournament and District Tournament (Winner advances to State Tournament)

Checks can be made out to:
Detroit Lakes Youth Baseball Association
Detroit Lakes High School/ Phil Kirchner/ DL Baseball
1301 Roosevelt Avenue
Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

BASEBALL DETROIT LAKES LAKERS
