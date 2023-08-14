Behind the scenes at the Pine to Palm

DETROIT LAKES – With over 450-plus contestants in five Divisions, the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament is nothing short of a big deal in Detroit Lakes.

First held in 1931, Pine to Palm is the youngest of the three “resort circuit” tourneys, which also includes the Birchmont International in Bemidji and the Resorters in Alexandria.

The tournament is held at the Detroit Country Club about 5 miles south of Detroit Lakes. The course is a 36-hole golf facility that features the par 71 Pine to Palm course and the par 64 Lakeview Golf Course.

The Pro Shop has all your golfing needs including Pine to Palm branded merchandise. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This year was the 91st edition of the prestigious tournament and along with some great golf, some great people behind the scenes helped keep everything running smoothly.

Sherry Thompson is the head ranger for the Pine to Palm Tournament and when we asked how long she has been working the tournament, she had to ponder that for a moment.

“A long time,” Thompson said. “I started about 25 years ago just helping as a ranger occasionally. I enjoyed it so much that I gradually got more and more involved.”

Thompson has been on the Pine to Palm Committee for seven years and this is her first year as head ranger after being an assistant for 10 years.

“I take care of scheduling and we have around nine rangers out on the course every day along with some great volunteers,” Thompson said. “The people that give their time to help make this tournament special is the best part of my job. They come year after year and just love being here just like I do.”

As for keeping track of every ranger and making sure there are no issues, Thompson has no worries because of the confidence she has in them.

“They are excellent and top-notch”, Thompson said. “If there is ever a question or a problem out on the course, we have radio communication to contact us and send out the appropriate person to resolve the issue.”

Sherry also talked about what happens if there is a tie on the course. Rangers communicate to strategically place the golfers to keep play running smoothly.

Of the many things that make Pine to Palm special for Sherry, one component of the tournament stands out the most.

“The biggest thing I think that is special is the people,” Thompson said. “I have been out here enough years now that the players keep coming back year after year. They check in and ask how you are doing and of course, the course itself is beautiful too.”

During the long week of play golfers, spectators and fans can build up quite a thirst and appetite. That’s where Brassie’s Bar & Grill comes in. Customers can enjoy a wide selection of food, cocktails, wine and cold beer that the restaurant has to offer.

Fuel your hunger or quench your thirst at Brassie's Bar & Grill. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Bartender Peyton Lange has worked Pine to Palm for two years now, helping with beverage carts throughout the week.

“For the tournament, we park the beverage carts between the holes for players and spectators,” Lange said. “And inside I help serve food and drinks and whatever else people might need.”

The days can get long for the Brassie’s crew. Lange said that everyone puts in around 12 hours every day and they wait for all of the golfers to leave before cleaning up and resetting for the next morning.

“Lots and lots of restocking,” Lange joked.

And much like Thompson, Lange agrees that the people make Pine to Palm special.

“I love watching the players play,” Lange said. It’s fun seeing the members play in a tournament setting rather than just for fun. It’s fun encouraging them and cheering them on and of course working with the great staff that we have. We all get really close and it’s a blast to close out the summer.”

As you wait for your food to finish cooking you can stop in the Detroit Country Club Pro Shop for all of your golfing needs. The Pro Shop is fully stocked with the newest in men's and women's golf apparel. The shop carries tons of well-known brands for all types of accessories for men and women. Club fitting is done by PGA professionals Tom Dolby and Kalynn Dolby. A variety of putters, sand wedges, drivers, fairways and utility clubs are also available in the Pro Shop.

This year’s tournament is golf pro Dolby’s first. She says that they have had a busy summer but Pine to Palm has generated more traffic throughout the store.

“The clubhouse is definitely busy,” Dolby said. “We have merchandise that has the Pine to Palm logo on it that is very popular and there is a constant flow throughout the day. The t-shirts with the logo along with the hats are what is selling fast. Custom golf balls are always a big hit as well.”

A look inside the Pro Shop and its wide selection of golf accessories. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dolby also mentioned how great the people are.

“The coolest thing is seeing the families, you know the grandpa, the father and then the sons that are participating in the tournament,” Dolby said. “The match play is fun to watch and getting to meet all of the people and find out where they are from is also cool to see.”

With the help of being run by over 200 volunteers, Pine to Palm has been successful for close to a century and they look to keep the tradition alive for many years to come.

