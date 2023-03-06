Boys basketball: Detroit Lakes 6th grade Red Team finishes strong with 50-12 win over West Fargo

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes 6th grade boys basketball Red Team finished their season on a high note Saturday with a 50-12 victory over the West Fargo Titans.

The game was part of a March 4 youth basketball tournament, hosted at Detroit Lakes High School and Middle School, and saw dozens of teams from across the region made-up of third- to eighth-graders.

While the Red Team lost their first two matches of the tournament, Rob Moss, a DL Red Team coach, said he was proud of how his team grew together throughout the year.

Rob Moss, Detroit Lakes 6th Grade Red coach, speaks to his players during a timeout at a youth basketball tournament at Detroit Lakes High School on March 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"You win some and you lose some," said Moss. "All through it all, they fought really hard. They got a couple first place tournaments during the year ... and they finished strong."

Brian English, a Red Team coach, said he thinks the boys learned a lot about the game and what it means to be a team this year.

"Mental toughness was number one and learning to play together always as a unit," said English. "Each grade they go up, they need to still learn how to play together, move the ball together, and still have fun, but play hard at the same time."

The Red Team led the Titans 25-3 at halftime.

Dontarious Moss, Detroit Lakes 6th Grade Red, goes up for a layup during a youth basketball tournament at Detroit Lakes High School on March 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dontarious Moss, Red Team point guard, showed his quickness and mature ball handling ability as he seemed to effortlessly glide to the hoop for multiple layups throughout the contest.

Braylon Cariveau, Red Team center, provided much needed rebounding skills and seemed to be battling underneath the basket for every shot that came off the metal rim.

Tood Goodwin, Detroit Lakes 6th Grade Red, elevates for a jump shot during a youth basketball tournament at Detroit Lakes High School on March 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Todd Goodwin, Red Team, displayed his above-average all-around skill set with jump shots, effective passing and ability to drive to the hoop.

When reflecting on the season, English said, he was happy to see the kids learn to be more decisive with the ball.

"We noticed at the beginning of the year, some of the kids were shy and didn't want to shoot the ball," said English. "But, we did everything we could to make sure they understand that we want everyone to shoot the ball."

He added he hopes the boys practice their skills, and everything they worked on this season, over the summer and come back ready to go in 7th grade.

