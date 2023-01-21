Dance team: Detroit Lakes wins Mid-State jazz championship
The Laker Dance team was crowned jazz routine champions at the Mid-State Conference meet on Friday night.
CROSBY – The Laker Dance Team competed at the Mid-State Conference championships on Friday night.
The jazz team won the conference championship, edging out Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus. Aitkin finished in fourth place.
Detroit Lakes’ high-kick routine was good enough for third place. Crosby-Ironton won the Mid-State high kick crown, followed by Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus.
Amaya LeCleir, Brenna Skadsem and Zoe Cariveau were selected for the All-Conference team. Lily Anderson and Madelyn Peters were honorable mentions.
JAZZ VARSITY TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes, 2- Crosby-Ironton, 3- Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, 4- Aitkin
HIGH KICK VARSITY TEAM SCORES- 1- Crosby-Ironton, 2- Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, 3- Detroit Lakes, 4- Aitkin
