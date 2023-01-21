STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance team: Detroit Lakes wins Mid-State jazz championship

The Laker Dance team was crowned jazz routine champions at the Mid-State Conference meet on Friday night.

LDT Mid State.jpg
The Laker Dance Team won the Mid-State Conference jazz routine championship on Jan. 20, 2023 at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Contributed / Twitter / @LakerDanceTeam
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 20, 2023 11:58 PM
CROSBY – The Laker Dance Team competed at the Mid-State Conference championships on Friday night.

The jazz team won the conference championship, edging out Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus. Aitkin finished in fourth place.

Detroit Lakes’ high-kick routine was good enough for third place. Crosby-Ironton won the Mid-State high kick crown, followed by Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus.

Amaya LeCleir, Brenna Skadsem and Zoe Cariveau were selected for the All-Conference team. Lily Anderson and Madelyn Peters were honorable mentions.

JAZZ VARSITY TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes, 2- Crosby-Ironton, 3- Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, 4- Aitkin

HIGH KICK VARSITY TEAM SCORES- 1- Crosby-Ironton, 2- Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, 3- Detroit Lakes, 4- Aitkin

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSDANCE TEAM
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
