Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation looking for 2024 Hall of Honor nominations

The Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation is requesting nominations for the Hall of Honor’s 2024 induction.

Nominations can be made using the nomination form on the Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation website, www.dllakers.com/hoh .

Those who submit a form nominating a former athlete, coach or individual are asked to include as much information as possible: sports played or coached, statistics, achievements and more. The nominating committee has a limited amount of data available and appreciates any research assistance.

Nominations will be accepted until July 17 and should be sent to Vern Schnathorst at vschnathorst@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

The 2024 Hall of Honor class will be announced in September 2023 with the banquet of honor to be held in fall 2024

