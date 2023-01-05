Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club to host cross country ski camp for kids

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club is happy to present its first annual Youth Ski Camp, starting this Sunday, Jan. 8 at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area.

This three week camp, which continues on Jan. 15 and 22, includes skis if the kids don't already have them, and will teach Nordic ski skills for classic skiing — with an eye towards being able to easily learn skate skiing later!

"We will be able to accommodate all levels of youth skiers, from those who have never done the sport to those who have cross country skied many times," said instructor Nikki Caulfield.

All sessions will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Please visit the DL Nordic Ski Club website for full information and the link for registration: https://dlxcski.com/youth-skiing .

Questions? Email Nikki@skirtsrule.com .