DL 6th grade boys basketball finishes second in DGF tournament on Feb. 25

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes 6th grade A boys basketball team finished second in a tournament hosted by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton over the weekend.

The Feb. 25 tournament saw the Detroit Lakes boys A team win their first three games during pool play, but ultimately fall to a tough Park Rapids team by two points during the closing seconds of the game. The Detroit Lakes 6th grade B boys team won the B-level tournament at DGF, while the 6th grade girls basketball team finished in second place.

The 6th graders will host their last scheduled tournament of the year at Detroit Lakes High School on March 4 and will feature teams from across the west-central region of Minnesota.

The Detroit Lakes A boys basketball team roster includes: Todd Goodman Jr., Anthony Chilton, Bodie Kaml, Tumelo Olson, Tay Moss, Braylen Cariveau, Isaiah Pohl and Syrus Sargent.

The team is coached by Rob Moss and Brian English.