F-M Athletics Youth Football sign-ups open for Detroit Lakes team

By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 2:52 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Fargo-Moorhead Athletics Youth Football League is looking for boys and girls between fourth and sixth grade from the Detroit Lakes area to sign up for the local team.

With over 1500 participants playing on 68 different teams, F-M Athletics Football has prided itself on fostering youth sportsmanship since 1972. Through team building and confidence-boosting, the players develop friendships, memories and skill sets that will last throughout their lives, according to a flier for the program.

It is a full-contact boys and girls league. Over the years, several girls have played. The goal of the league is to build the sport, promote sportsmanship and learn the basics of football. The players are provided with all of the equipment needed except football shoes and mouthguards. The league spends around $10,000 per year on replacing the helmets with the most current technology.

To sign up, visit: https://fmathletics.sportngin.com/register/form/585372099 .

Dick Groth is the local rep and has been working with F-M Athletics for 17 years. If you have any further questions, email Dick: dick.groth@idq.com or give him a call on his cell: 612-578-4652.

