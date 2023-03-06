Former Hornet wrestler Tweeton in NCAA Division II national championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Former Frazee Hornet wrestling standout Luke Tweeton will be wrestling in the NCAA Division II championships this weekend for the University of Mary (Bismarck) Marauders.

Tweeton, who wrestles in the 285-pound weight class, enters the tournament unseeded with a 23-11 overall record on the season. He will face the No. 2-seeded Lee Herrington (24-4) from Nebraska-Kearney. This will be match No. 100 in the tournament schedule.

Tweeton earned his trip to nationals by taking second in the NCAA Division II Super Region No. 5. In that tournament, Tweeton defeated Augustana University’s Zach Peterson 1-0 in his first match. In the semifinals, Tweeton beat Minot State's Jake Swirple with a takedown in overtime. In the region tournament championship, Minnesota State-Mankato’s Darrell Mason beat Tweeton in a 1-0 decision. Mason is the reigning 285-pound national champion.

Tweeton will be one of four wrestlers from the University of Mary who qualified for the national championship. The others are Reece Barnhardt at 133 pounds, Max Bruss at 174 pounds and Matthew Kaylor at 197 pounds.

Tweeton wrestled varsity for the Frazee Hornets, earning three straight trips to state, placing fourth in his sophomore year and second each of his junior and senior years. Tweeton’s family is from Detroit Lakes, but his mom taught school in Frazee while he attended school there.