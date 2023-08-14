Gavin Cronkhite crowned the 91st Pine to Palm champion

More Pine to Palm





DETROIT LAKES – Championship Sunday at the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament is the day everyone looks forward to. It’s reserved for the top golfers who have survived the past six days on the links.

This year, a new champion was crowned. No. 2 seeded Lakeville, Minnesota native Gavin Cronkhite hoisted the coveted trophy as he was named the 91st Pine to Palm champion. The North Dakota State University senior was at a loss for words after his big victory.

“It just hasn’t sunk in yet,” Cronkhite said. “It has been so much fun playing in this tournament. Being up here with my teammates has made it such a fun week. It is pretty special. I don’t know what else to say really.”

Gavin Cronkhite (left) and Torger Ohe (right) shake hands after their Championship division finals matchup in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Those competing in the Championship Division teed off earlier in the day to determine the final pairing. No. 21 seeded Edina, Minnesota native Torger Ohe defeated No. 25 seeded Waconia, Minnesota native Sam Berger 4-and-3 winning the upper section of the division.

Cronkhite narrowly squeaked into the finals after taking down No. 30-seeded Moorhead native Pat Deitz 1-up after 19 holes.

With the final pairing set in stone, the two teed off around 1 p.m. over an hour earlier than previously listed to get the final round completed before the rain rolled in. Cronkhite took a 1-up lead after one, sinking an eagle to get the matchup started.

He jumped out to a 2-up lead after a par won him No. 4. Ohe responded with a win on No. 6 and the lead was cut to one. Cronkhite answered by winning the following two holes before Ohe took No. 9 and cut the lead to 2-up at the turn.

Lakeville, Minnesota native Gavin Cronkhite with his second shot on the first fairway on his way to being crown the Championship division champion in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ohe was unable to make any ground as the two went swing for swing tying holes 10-13 and Cronkhite held on to his 2-up lead entering the 14th tee box. Cronkhite made par on the short hole and put the pressure on Ohe as the lead built to 3-up with four holes remaining.

Ohe found himself with a 30-foot chip for birdie while Cronkhite’s ball sat about 10 feet from the cup. A near-perfect chip by Ohe placed his ball inches from the hole but Cronkhite still had a chance to win the hole and the matchup with one swing of the putter.

After an in-depth look at the green and a quick chat with his caddy, Cronkhite stepped up to his ball, sunk the putt and the gallery cheered as they witnessed the championship-winning putt.

“I just wanted to get it to the hole,” Cronkhite said about what was going through his head before the putt. “I left a hand full short today and my caddy was giving me a little bit of crap for it. I felt really good about the line. I just hit it and it ended up falling right in the hole.”

Lakeville, Minnesota native Gavin Cronkhite looks to his caddy for some advice in his Championship division winning round of the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

So what worked best for Cronkhite on his way to the title?

“Today, I felt like I was driving it into play,” he said. “A couple of matches prior I wasn’t really driving it great. I was finding a way to get around. I felt like I was putting it in play on about every hole today. I gave myself a bunch of birdie looks which put the pressure on my opponent to make birdies to tie or win the hole. It was pretty stress-free today.”

Cronkhite had some high praise for his opponent. Ohe is entering his junior year at Edina High School. He recently led the Hornets to their second consecutive Class AAA title. He led the team with an overall score of 140 and a third-place finish at state.

“He is a really great player,” Cronkhite said. “I have never met or played with him before. He is a young kid – being a junior in high school this upcoming year – who has a lot of potential. He was a class act from start to finish.”

Edina, Minnesota native Torger Ohe with a practice swing before he tees off on Nos. 1 in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cronkhite is a member of the NDSU men’s golf team. In his junior season, he averaged a 2-over par round in all 12 team events. Cronkhite was awared All-Summit League Second Team honors. Having played against some of the best golfers in the nation, the Pine to Palm tournament provided a different challenge for the Bison golfer.

“There’s great competition here,” Cronkhite said. “It’s nice because it is a little bit shorter of a course so a lot of the guys that played in college 10-plus years ago are still able to compete at the highest level. It is fun at a course like this where you have to make birdies to win holes and matches. I just love the atmosphere and the course.”

The Pine to Palm Golf Tournament is one of the premier golf tournaments in the state of Minnesota. Cronkhite had a blast being the one to lift the winner’s trophy but it was everyone involved in the tournament that made him enjoy the past six days.

“It was pretty surreal and now that I was able to win it,” he said. “Like I said before, it has been a great week. All the people here and the members are really kind. They were rooting for me having never met me or even know who I am. It was really fun.”

Lakeville, Minnesota native Gavin Cronkhite celebrates his Championship division victory with some friends in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, Aug. 13. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune