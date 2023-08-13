Headline: Golfers blessed with the sun, defending champs topple at Pine to Palm

More Pine to Palm





DETROIT LAKES – The golfers left their umbrellas back in the parking lot as Saturday’s match play was welcomed with sunny skies. The nearly cloudless day setup for an exciting look into what championship Sunday will have in store.

The sixth day of the tournament was not a fun day for the defending champs in the Championship, Mid-Am and Super Senior divisions. For Lakeville native Bill Schommer, his historic run ended prematurely.

When Schommer stepped onto the first tee on Monday, he was aiming to be the first three-peat champion in the Senior division. His only issue was No. 24 seeded Fargo native Kent Spriggs.

The back-to-back Senior Division defending champion was upset by Spriggs in a tightly contested matchup that needed all 18 holes to decide a victor.

Schommer fought all the back from being down 3-up to Spriggs as he won holes 16 and 17. Spriggs’ par was good enough for the win as Schommer bogeyed ending his chance at three straight Senior Division championships.

Spriggs’ day wasn’t over yet as the Senior Division was one of two to play another 18 holes of golf. Spriggs’ miraculous run came to an end at the hands of No. 5 seeded Bozeman, Montana native Paul Uithoven. Uithoven won the match 2-and-1 and punched his ticket into the final on Sunday.

He will go up against No. 19 seeded Glyndon native Mark Ecklund. Ecklund took down No. 6 seeded Lakeville native Steve Schroeder 5-and-4 and No. 7 seeded Oxbow, North Dakota native Perry Piatz 1-up after 19 holes. The Senior championship match tees off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Robards falls in title defense

Joshuaa Robards of Adamstown Heights, New South Wales will not be defending his title on Sunday. No. 16 seeded Blaine, Minnesota native Max Ullan defeated Robards 3-and-2 as Ullan secured his spot in the semifinals of the upper section of the Championship Division. He was later taken out by No. 25 seeded Waconia, Minnesota native Sam Berger 5-and-4 as Berger drove into the finals.

He will be taking on Edina, Minnesota native and No. 21 seeded Torger Ohe who defeated No. 37 seeded West Fargo native Connor Holland after 20 holes. He drew the No. 4 seeded Fargo native Ben Welle in the second round of Saturday’s match play. Ohe won the match 3-and-2 and set his eyes on Berger for a chance to secure a spot in the finals. The pair tee off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

In the lower section, the No. 2 seeded Lakeville native Gavin Cronkhite continued his reign as the highest seed remaining in the division. He first defeated No. 18 seeded West Fargo native Greg Melhus 2-and-1. He took on No. 55 seeded Moorhead native Jon Miller and eventually won 6-and-5.

No. 30 seeded Moorhead native Pat Dietz will be Cronkhite’s partner in the lower finals on Sunday. Dietz ended No. 46 seeded Perham native Marcus Belka’s run with a 3-and-2 victory. He finished out the day with a defeat of No. 27 seeded Lakeville native Hogan Ordal with another 3-and-2 victory.

Cronkhite and Dietz will battle it out at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday for a chance at a spot in the Championship finals later in the day.

The batter of the Herzogs

There were no upsets in the Super Senior Division until Saturday. Everything was going as planned until No. 4 seeded Alexandria, Minnesota native Steve Herzog upset the defending champion and Sioux Falls, South Dakota native Bert Olson. Herzog walked away with a 4-and-2 victory and represented the only upset in the division.

He will be going up against No. 2 seeded Detroit Lakes native Mike Herzog. Mike battled it out with No. 3 seeded Moorhead native Craig Stein in a full round of golf. When it was all said and done, Mike was a 4-and-3 victor and cemented his name in Sunday’s Super Senior final.

The Herzogs will duke it out for the crown beginning at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The lower seeds move on

There were no upsets in the Mid-Am Division on Saturday. The two lower seeds did their jobs and chipped their way into Sunday’s final.

No. 4 seeded Isanti, Minnesota native Joe Schornack will take on No. 2 seeded Roseville, Minnesota native Jake Witham on Sunday.

Schornack took down the Mid-Am’s Cinderella story in No. 16 seeded West Fargo native Alan Spriggs 4-and-3. Witham ended No. 3 seeded Oxbow, North Dakota native Tyler Nelson’s day with a 5-and-4 victory.

Schornack and Witham tee off at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday for a chance to etch their name onto the Mid-Am Division championship trophy.

Those who know golf understand championship Sunday is what everyone looks forward to. After six straight days of hitting bombs and sinking putts, it all comes down to the final 18. But for those in the Championship Division, the final 36.

For complete results and Sunday’s tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com . Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com .

The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule

Sunday: Semifinals of Championship Division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.

