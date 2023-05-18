99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
IGNITE Fights’ No Mercy XI is Saturday at Kent Freeman Arena

Some of the top regional MMA and Muay Thai fighters will be showcased, according to a press release from IGNITE Fights.

IGNITE Fights Mercy XI.jpg
IGNITE Fights’ No Mercy XI takes place Saturday, May 20, at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes
Contributed
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:47 AM

IGNITE Fights’ No Mercy XI takes place Saturday, May 20, at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes and will feature regional MMA and Muay Thai action.

The Mixed Martial Arts card is highlighted by top-ranked middleweight and UFC prospect Collin Huckbody (12-4) from Nevis, Minnesota. He makes his long-awaited Minnesota return taking on Milwaukee college wrestler Nick Klein (3-1) in the main event, according to an IGNITE Fights press release.

The professional portion also features Fargo professional prospects Manatua Lemaire, Canon Swanson and Jamie Naasz.

Area athletes Amir Murad, Cody Rankin, Jack Carpenter, Mathew Totay, Thad Becker and LeRoy LaCrosse are also on the card.

“Be prepared to see some high-level action take place between some of the upcoming prospects from across the Midwest. This includes Tyler Herk and Jenny Brudwick from JSK Muay Thai as well as Rodolfo Tello and Richard Dralu from the Academy of Combat Arts,” the press release stated.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and fights will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ignitefctix.com and will be available at the door. If you are unable to attend in person, pay-per-view is available at www.fite.tv .

The event will also be celebrating the memory of area fighter Shalie Lipp, who died in a car accident in Moorhead on May 7. Donations to her family will be accepted via Venmo: @Benefit-For-Shaile.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
