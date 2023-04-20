Lakes Figure Skating Club sees numbers increase after impressive 2022-23 season

DETROIT LAKES – The Lakes Figure Skating Club has been skating for over 40 years. This past season the club gained some new members, started a new performance team and had five first-year competition skaters.

“It is great to see so many new faces enjoy the sport,” Skating Director Jennifer Frank said. “Our goal is to teach the basics of skating and provide a safe and fun environment for skaters of all ages. Our skaters range from three years old to adults of all ages. We do have a small group of skaters that compete around the central Midwest. We went to five competitions this year with our six competition skaters, five of them being new to competing. It was really fun to see that group and the club growing.”

The first-year Lakes Figure Skating Club performance team for the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Jennifer Frank

The club held its final show on Feb. 26th at Kent Freeman Arena in town. Kyla Mernitz, Kate Frank, Clara Frank, Julia Moore, Osa Hannah Foster and Aurianna Kohler were the six competition skaters. The girls ended the competition season at the “Battle of the Blades” in Alexandria on March 11.

Kyla was the only senior of the six. She had an impressive season earning 12 awards across all competitions seven first-place awards, three second-place, one fourth-place and one sixth-place.

Lakes Figure Skating Club's senior competition skater Kyla Mernitz earned 12 awards throughout the 2022-23 competition season. Contributed / Jennifer Frank

The newest addition to the skating club was the performance team. The team consisted of 11 skaters who learned a routine and performed at events like between periods at a Fargo Force game and a Detroit Lakes High School boys and girls hockey game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was amazing to see the skaters perform in front of thousands at a Fargo Force game,” Jennifer Frank said. “We have never done something like that before. In high school, we had a team that skated at the hockey game every once in a while. Since then, we have kept our performances to that one time of year. I had to think, ‘Where else could we showcase our skills?’ because I wanted to give our athletes more opportunities to show people what they can do.”

Those interested can follow the club on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Frank at 218-234-9481 for more information.

Lakes Figure Skating Club group of its parent and child skate routine from the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Jennifer Frank

Lakes Figure Skating Club Skating Director Jennifer Frank (middle) with two first-year competition skaters Kate and Clara Frank at the final competition in Alexandria on March 11. Contributed / Jennifer Frank

Lakes Figure Skating Club senior competition skater Kyla Mernitz and first-year competition skater Aurianna Kohler at one of the competitions in the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Jennifer Frank

Lakes Figure Skating Club first-year competition skater Osa Hannah Forster (left) after a competition during the 2022-23 season. Contributed / Jennifer Frank