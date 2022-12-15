Leonardelli column: Hello from the sports desk
This is a column written by Nick Leonardelli on being hired as a sports reporter for the Focus, Wadena PJ and the DL Trib. This is column does not necessarily reflect the views of these publications.
My name is Nicholas Leonardelli, but you can call me Nick.
You may have seen my byline in the paper already. I was hired as a sports reporter for the Perham Focus, Wadena Pioneer Journal and the Detroit Lakes Tribune in October.
I am from the great state of Wisconsin. I grew up in the city of Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb. I had about a 10-minute drive to downtown Milwaukee depending on traffic. I went to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated with a sports management degree with a media studies minor.
I have always been extremely passionate about sports. I love the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers and everything about the Wisconsin Badgers. I have been around sports my whole life. Whether it was going to my dad's basketball practices for the teams he coached or playing football in high school, sports have been a huge part of my life. I knew a job in the sports industry was for me.
My first experience in the sports media industry was my internship at ESPN La Crosse. I was an assistant producer for "The Sports Lead with John Pappadopoulos."
I helped to run the two-hour show and prepared my own segment. One day, John mentioned an opening at the Monroe County Herald, a local newspaper in Sparta, WI. They needed someone to write sports stories for them.
I was given a chance to be the Sparta High School sports beat writer and followed most of the sports at the school. I loved talking with coaches and athletes about games and seasons or simply getting to know them. I enjoyed every second of doing my work.
When I saw the job posting for a sports reporter in Perham, MN, I didn't know what to expect. After a lot of thought and discussion, I decided to take the position. I took the job knowing it meant moving from a metropolitan area of 1.5 million in Milwaukee to a population of 3,500 in Perham. It was definitely a culture shock, and adjusting to a different way of life took some time. However, I have found a second home after nearly two months of work.
My goal is to represent the community the best I can. In my short time in the area, I can tell that sports mean a lot to every community. For me, it's more than sports. It's being able to put a smile on someone's face seeing their name in the paper. That's why I love this job.
I want to get better at my craft. I want to become the greatest sports writer this area has ever had. I'm not sure how long that will take, but I am going to work extremely hard to get to that point.
As I venture into this new experience, I am excited to get to know the people I work with and the people in the community. My coworkers have welcomed me with open arms to help ease the nerves. I can't wait to pump out some great content and help to make our sports coverage the best in the state.