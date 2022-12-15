Leonardelli column: Hello from the sports desk

My name is Nicholas Leonardelli, but you can call me Nick.

You may have seen my byline in the paper already. I was hired as a sports reporter for the Perham Focus, Wadena Pioneer Journal and the Detroit Lakes Tribune in October.

I am from the great state of Wisconsin. I grew up in the city of Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb. I had about a 10-minute drive to downtown Milwaukee depending on traffic. I went to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated with a sports management degree with a media studies minor.

I have always been extremely passionate about sports. I love the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers and everything about the Wisconsin Badgers. I have been around sports my whole life. Whether it was going to my dad's basketball practices for the teams he coached or playing football in high school, sports have been a huge part of my life. I knew a job in the sports industry was for me.

My first experience in the sports media industry was my internship at ESPN La Crosse. I was an assistant producer for "The Sports Lead with John Pappadopoulos."

I helped to run the two-hour show and prepared my own segment. One day, John mentioned an opening at the Monroe County Herald, a local newspaper in Sparta, WI. They needed someone to write sports stories for them.

I was given a chance to be the Sparta High School sports beat writer and followed most of the sports at the school. I loved talking with coaches and athletes about games and seasons or simply getting to know them. I enjoyed every second of doing my work.

When I saw the job posting for a sports reporter in Perham, MN, I didn't know what to expect. After a lot of thought and discussion, I decided to take the position. I took the job knowing it meant moving from a metropolitan area of 1.5 million in Milwaukee to a population of 3,500 in Perham. It was definitely a culture shock, and adjusting to a different way of life took some time. However, I have found a second home after nearly two months of work.

My goal is to represent the community the best I can. In my short time in the area, I can tell that sports mean a lot to every community. For me, it's more than sports. It's being able to put a smile on someone's face seeing their name in the paper. That's why I love this job.

I want to get better at my craft. I want to become the greatest sports writer this area has ever had. I'm not sure how long that will take, but I am going to work extremely hard to get to that point.

As I venture into this new experience, I am excited to get to know the people I work with and the people in the community. My coworkers have welcomed me with open arms to help ease the nerves. I can't wait to pump out some great content and help to make our sports coverage the best in the state.

