Match play begins at Pine to Palm, Mid-Am defending champ falls
Thursday at Detroit Country Club was another success as golfers from all divisions entered match play as the fields began to dwindle on Aug. 10.
DETROIT LAKES – Thursday at the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament means stroke play is put aside and golfers are paired up as match play begins.
Competitors in all divisions battle one-on-one to see who comes out on top. The day was full of upsets and close calls. One of the bigger upsets was No. 16 seeded and West Fargo, North Dakota native Alan Spriggs knocked out defending champ and No. 1 seeded Michael Melhus 3-and-2.
Spriggs started the round 1-up after an early birdie. Melhus answered by winning hole No. 2 to tie things back up. Spriggs won the following two holes to take a 2-up lead. Melhus couldn’t cut into Spriggs’ lead as the two teed off on the 12th hole. Spriggs birdied the hole to take a 3-up lead with six left.
The two players carded the same scores over the next four holes. Spriggs ended the defending champs' repeat title run after they both parred hole No. 16 and Spriggs was 3-up with two holes left. Spriggs will take on Moorhead’s Jeff Bernstrom in the second round of match play on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
No. 5 seeded Detroit Lakes native Jason Justesen was upset by No. 12 seeded Coon Rapids, Minnesota native Brice Conner. The competitors went back and forth needing all 18 holes to decide a victor. After Justesen won holes No. 6 and 7 to bring the match back to even, Conner won the final two holes to move on to the winners' bracket. Conner will take on No. 4 seeded Joe Schornack with a Friday tee time of 12:30 p.m.
Robards title run lives on
The Pine to Palm defending champ Joshuaa Robards had a scare as No. 64 seed Scott Boehning took Robards down to the wire. After 18 holes of golf, extra holes were needed to determine the winner.
Robards went 2-up after taking holes No. 6 and 7 after the pair remained even for the first five. Boehning cut Robards’ lead to 1-up after winning the ninth hole. Robards returned to 2-up after taking hole No. 12. Boehning did the near impossible by winning the final two holes to extend the matchup.
After tying the first hole, both golfers found themselves in the rough on the right side of the fairway on hole No. 2. Boehning’s second shot went into the bunker to the right of the green and Robards laid his ball about 10 feet from the cup. After a successful out by Boehning, Robards’ putt sat right next to the hole putting pressure on his opponent. Boehning just missed his putt and Robards lived to see another day.
Robards will put his talents against the No. 33 seeded in Andover native Jack Reinardy and tee off at 2:09 p.m. on Friday.
Both Championship medalists moved on to the round of 32. Lakeville’s Gavin Cronkrite downed Lakeville’s Alex Bradley 5 and 3. He will face off against West Fargo’s Nate Peyerl with a tee time at 1:33 p.m. Ian Simonich bested Moorhead's Taylor Shuck 2-and-1 and will golf against another Moorhead native in Pat Deitz at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Upsets flood Senior Division
The Senior Division had upsets galore on Day 1 of match play. No 24 seeded and Fargo native Kent Spriggs took down Bemidji native and No, 9 seeded Jeff Hendrickson 7 and 6. No. 22 seeded Paul Lykken, a Pelican Rapids native, moved on after defeating No. 11 seeded and Mayville native Neil Braaten 3-and-2. St. Paul’s No. 21 seeded Matthew Ericksen upset the 12th seeded Fargo, North Dakota native Hank Prien 1-up.
Defending champion Bill Schommer continued his repeat run with a victory over No. 32 seeded and Naples, Florida native Ken Gaspar 6 and 5. Co-medalist and the No. 2 seeded Dave Haselrud moved on after defeating No. 31 seeded and Mayville, North Dakota native John Woxland 21 holes later. No. 3 seeded and Lake Park, Minnesota native Jay Peterson edged out No. 30 seeded Brad Ericksen of Eden Prairie, Minnesota 3-and-2.
Seelye moves on
The Super Senior Division went almost as planned. Defending champion Bert Olson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, narrowly escaped the No. 16 seeded and Fargo, North Dakota native Rick Samson after a full round of golf. Olson was 1-up on Samson entering the final hole. The two carded the same score and Olson walked away as the victor.
The lower seeds won as they should before Detroit Lakes’ Michael Seelye ruined the party. The No. 11 seeded Seelye upset No. 6 seeded Pelican Rapids, Minnesota native Chad Niles by one hole.
For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com . Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com .
The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule
Thursday: First round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions.
Friday: Match play continues for Champions, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions
Saturday: Second round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions.
Sunday: Semifinals of Championship Division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.
