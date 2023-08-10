NDSU golfers crowned Championship co-medalists, Pine to Palm finishes busy Day 3

DETROIT LAKES – Rain forced an early end to Tuesday’s qualifiers as golfers were left with unfinished scorecards. Wednesday’s qualifiers for the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament had a different feel as golfers started their rounds not at the usual first and 10th tees.

Having to make up for lost time, Pine to Palm staff agreed to an all-day shotgun start as the best way to cram an already jam-packed day.

The crowd follows the golfers to see who will secure the final spot of the Championship division on the final day of qualifiers of the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It has actually been really good,” Pine to Palm Chairman Vern Schnathorst said about how players enjoyed the shotgun start. “The play has gone real smoothly and faster (than) if we had gone normal tee times. In order to get done today and to have our championship playoff, we needed to do that if we wanted to get everything in.

Championship division golfers were up early to finish their first qualifying round. After the scores were final, two of North Dakota State University’s finished at the top. Lakeville’s Gavin Cronkhite and Moorhead’s Ian Simonich were crowned co-medalists with a final score of 8-under par.

Iam Simonich tees off on the 13th hole on his way to a co-medalist finish with NDSU teammate Gavin Cronkhite on the final day of qualifiers for the Championship division in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cronkhite started the round on fire. He rattled four straight birdies as part of his six-birdie round to finish with the best score of the day with 65. Simonich birdied the first hole of the day. He went on to record four total birdies along with only three bogeys.

Simonich is no stranger to the coveted tournament. He won it all in 2020 and finished as runner-up in 2022.

Tyler Nelson with is second shot on hole No. 4 in Tuesday's division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Mid-Am final qualifiers finished early in the morning as golfers teed off at 6:15 a.m. Roseville, Minnesota’s Jack Witham and Oxbow, North Dakota’s Tyler Nelson were crowned co-medalists. Both guys finished 36 holes of golf carding a 2-over par. Witham ended his second round with the top score of 1-under par 70. Nelson completed his second round with a final score of 72.

Jack Witham eyes up his shot in Tuesday's division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 8. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Joe Shornack had the third-best score at 3-over par. Detroit Lakes’ Jason Justesen carded a 4-over par and Albertville, Minnesota’s Jayme Gronnenberg 5-over par rounded out the top five scores.

The play has been top-notch this year. A ton of low scores have littered the first few days and Vern has been quite impressed with what he has seen so far.

Jacob Skarperud clears the bunker on the near the green on hole No. 13 on the final day of qualifiers for the Championship division in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“The play has been really good,” he said. “The playoff for the final spots in the Championship division is going to be 145 or 3-over par for two days. It's the lowest I can remember it being. It’s typically 148 or 149. I think it's been a couple of things: the condition of the course and the greens. We have had two perfect mornings with no wind and great temperatures. When you get players as good as we have here with those conditions, they are going to make a lot of birdies.”

Match play begins Thursday in three of the four divisions. Mid-Am tees off at 7:58 a.m., Senior at 8:16 and Championship at 12:30 p.m.

For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com . Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com .

2022's champion Joshuaa Robards watches his put on hole No. 13 in the final day of qualifiers for the Championship division on the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule

Wednesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship Division continue.

Thursday: First round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am and Senior divisions.

Friday: Match play continues for Champions, Mid-Am and Senior divisions. Match play begins for Super Senior Division.

Saturday: Second round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions.

Sunday: Semifinals of Championship Division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.

Scott Boehning hits his tee shot on the second hole of a playoff before securing the final spot in the Championship division on the final day of qualifiers of the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Zach Skarperud with his putt on the second hole of a playoff on the final day of qualifiers for the Championship division in the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Zach Rouleau sinks the putt as the crowd watches the playoff for the final Championship division spot on the final day of qualifiers of the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune