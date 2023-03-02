99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, March 2

Nordic skiing: Detroit Lakes well represented at 49th American Birkebeiner

Some Detroit Lakes residents ventured to northwestern Wisconsin to ski in the 49th American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet Classic.

Kira Wolf (2).JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Kira Wolf competes in the 49th American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI, and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
March 02, 2023 10:25 AM

HAYWARD, WI – Thousands of nordic skiers from across the world take their talents to Hayward and Cable Wisconsin to compete in North America’s largest and longest annual cross-country ski event, the American Birkebeiner. Some of Detroit Lakes' own skied in the 49th edition of the amazing 50-kilometer event on Feb. 24.

Dylan and Berit Ramstad Skoyles, Charlie Ramstad, Jim Ziegler, Ellen Teiken, Dan Josephson, Glenn Gifford, and Knute Thorsgard represented Detroit Lakes at the Birkie Classic.

Charlie Ramstad Birkie.JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Dylan Ramstad Skoyles competes in the 49th American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

The race began at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable, WI. The skiers fought off the elements, skiied between the trees on the Birkie Trail, glided across Lake Hayward, crossed over the American Birkebeiner International Bridge, and finished in Hayward, WI on Main Street.

Dylan skied in his sevneth Birkie. He placed 177th out of 1,659 racers with a time of 3:37:21. Berit competed in her eighth Birkie. Her time of 4:25:11 earned her the 591st best time. This was Charlie’s 12th Birkie. He completed the race in 5:17:50 for a 1,011th-place finish.

Josephson placed 329th with a time of 3:53:55. Ziegler finished with a time of 6:14:24 to place 1,355th in his 6th Birkie. In Teiken’s third Birkie, her time of 7:12:24 placed her in 1,555th.

Ellen Teiken Birkie.JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Ellen Teiken competes in the 49th American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

Gifford finished the race at 6:50:53 and Thorsgard completed the 50K race at 7:00:05.

Kira Wolf, Zach Foltz, Nikki Caulfield, and Dotz Johnson competed in the Kortelopet Classic. The 29-kilometer race started at Kortelopet Stadium at the OO Trailhead and ended in downtown Hayward.

Wolf skied in her first event. She placed 68th out of 1,058 racers with a time of 1:50:50. She was fifth in her age group and 22nd among women. Foltz skied in his fourth Korte, placing 155th with a time of 2:09:42. Caulfield finished the race with a time of 4:51:48 to place 1,036th. Johnson placed 964th with a time of 4:12:18.

Jim Ziegler Birkie.JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Jim Ziegler competes in the 49th American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles
Berit Ramstad Skoyles Birkie.JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Berit Ramstad competes in the 49th American Birkebeiner in Cable, WI and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles
Zach Foltz Korte.JPG
Detroit Lakes resident Zach Foltz competes in the Kortelopet Classic in Cable, WI and Hayward, WI on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Karen Skoyles

