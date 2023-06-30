Brad Laabs: Fishing with family? Try using a slip bobber

DETROIT LAKES — The Fourth of July holiday weekend(s) are here. This is a busy time on the lakes. This is also family time, and family fishing time.

It can be a challenge to get everyone out fishing and manage tangled lines and snagging up on weeds and rocks (and docks!). A great technique that can catch all species of fish, is very visual for kids or less experienced anglers, and is easy to manage, is the use of the slip bobber.

In shallow water off docks, the clip-on bobber can work just fine, but the slip bobber can be fished at any depth.

There are many ways and variations of ways to rig up a slip bobber. The basic concept is a bobber stop on the line that can slide up and down to adjust to the desired depth to fish, a bead to prevent the stop from sliding through the bobber, a slip bobber (a bobber with a hole through it that the line can slide through), and a weight or combination of weights to get the bait to the desired depth.

These weights can include split shots, a small jig (or combination of both), or an egg sinker ranging from a 1/16 ounce up to a 3/8 ounce, depending on the depth fished and the size of the bobber being used – and the jig or hook on the business end, that can then be tipped with a minnow, leech, crawler, or plastic bait.

It is much easier to put together a set up now for slip bobber fishing, as companies have pre-tied slip stops and bead packages that are extremely user friendly. Many types of slip floats are available to tailor to your preference.

If explanations in writing like this are hard for you to understand or visualize, local bait shops or You Tube videos can show a demonstration that can get you going in the right direction. As you play around with slip floats, you can tweak them to work for you the way you want.

For my set up, I use a spinning reel spooled with one of the super (no stretch) lines. That is just my preference, as I use them in cabbage weed and other scenarios that can be hard on a mono or fluorocarbon line.

I also like the super lines as they have no line memory or line twist that can impair the ability of the line to slide easily through the float.

I like the bobbers to have the metal grommets on the holes, as that also helps the line slide easily through the bobber.

As a weight, I use an egg sinker of mostly 1/8 or 1/4 ounce. I tie a barrel swivel to stop the weight and bobber from sliding down to the hook or jig.

From the barrel swivel to the jig or hook, I use a 6 or 8 pound test monofilament or fluorocarbon leader. I use 1/16 ounce jigs or No. 4 size octopus leeches, small minnows, or crawlers, and step up the hook size to a No. 2 for bigger minnows.

Some slip float specialists and tournament anglers like to use fluorocarbon or mono for their main line – it is all what you find works best for you. There is no exact right way, but there are some better ways than others to set your rigs up.

In some states, what we call bobbers or floats, they call “strike indicators” and, of course, charge way more money for them! They are strike indicators and I don’t know anybody that doesn’t like watching the bobber go down!

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)