Brad Laabs: Heavy, slushy snow drastically changes conditions for ice fishing

DETROIT LAKES — With the half-foot of wet, heavy snow on Tuesday night and the additional snow from Wednesday through Friday, the lake conditions have changed dramatically.

Most of the area lakes had 8-12 inches of good clear ice, with the exception of some late ice over lakes like Cormorant, Long in Vergas, and Rose. Those late ice-over lakes were sitting more at 4-8 inches before the winter storm. This wet heavy snow will weigh heavy on the ice and create some flooding and slushing.

Brad Laabs

The insulating factor will also slow our ice development. Travel on the lakes will also be more difficult until some roads or trails get plowed or snow blown. Sleds and track vehicles should have no problems, but ice should continue to be checked because of the change in conditions.

Some walleyes before the latest storm were getting caught off the edges of shoreline breaks, early in the morning and just before and just after dark. Crappies and sunfish/bluegils have been the most active fish in the area, with perch also getting caught consistently. Crappies have been holding over deeper holes and gils have been in green weed areas, as well as deeper water in mud bottom areas. Perch have been on the edges of the flats tight to the outside edges of weed lines.

One benefit from the snow cover now will be quieting your approach and being less likely to spook fish as you travel and set up. The diminished light penetration can also keep fish more active through the mid-day.

After this weekend, we do head into a deep freeze, with a significant cold front following our several-day snow event. The below-zero temps will help stiffen the wet snow up on the lakes as well.

Without the snow, we would have easily made an inch of ice a day during the cold snap, but with the snow cover, the ice development will be much slower than that. We will have to see how things are looking by next weekend.

At this time, truck traffic should not be going on the lakes. The additional weight will create an even greater risk for more flooding and slushing. If you already have a hard house out on the lake, you will need to check it before the severe cold gets here. Block your house up even higher if it is wet around the house to prevent freezing your house in the ice. Every year always brings new adventures when it comes to our ice season. I can’t wait to find out what is next for us!

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)