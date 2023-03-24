Brad Laabs: In memory of a special fishing buddy -- Doug the golden retriever

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brad Laabs and Doug the dog (edited).jpeg
The author, Brad Laabs, and his golden retriever, Doug.
Contributed/Brad Laabs
By Brad Laabs
Today at 7:00 AM

This week’s article is a little bit of a departure from the when, where, and how’s of catching fish. I have shared in the past with readers about the loss of loved ones, and the special memories created when sharing time on the water together.

This past couple years I have shared the loss of my mother and two brothers. They are missed, and I cherish the fond memories.

This past couple of years, I also miss sharing time in the boat with some long-time clients who also became close friends, even like extended family— our time together was special and memorable. I miss my time in the boat with Steph, Ted, Jim, Dale, and Don. Sharing a passion for fishing creates special bonds.

This week, Mary and I had to say goodbye to another loved one. Our golden retriever, Doug.

Doug loved his time in the boat, too, and several clients used to like to include him in their trips, as they had bonded with Doug also. It was easy to do with him. He was a special dog.

Mary called him a “Velcro dog,” as he never wanted to leave your side. No worries being off leash – he wasn’t running away. He was smart, loving, funny, and sweet.

In the boat, he loved to bob for minnows like Halloween party people bob for apples. He would stick his head under water, blow bubbles and come up with an unharmed minnow in his mouth. He loved ice fishing with us, too. He would drink from the holes, run on the ice, curl up next to you waiting for you to catch a fish. You could always count on him running over to neighboring ice anglers to say “hi” and see how they were doing.

He loved the lakes. Being on it in the boat (or on the ice), riding on Mary’s paddle board with her, or swimming and diving off the dock. In his prime, he couldn’t get enough. He lived a good life and enriched ours and many others. For many years, Doug was the ambassador to Dunton Locks County Park. Many more people knew Doug than Mary and I.

We became known as “Doug’s parents,” and we were okay and proud to have that label.

Doug is in dog heaven now, probably curled up on the floor of the boat next to Steph after bobbing for minnows and enthusiastically leaning over the side of the boat in excitement to see what catch she was bringing to the boat.

Most pet owners can relate to how much of a family member your animal becomes, and what a loss it is to see them go. I am grateful for the time we got to share with Doug. Goodbye, Doug. We love and miss you.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)

