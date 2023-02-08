Brad Laabs: Itching for the open water? Here's where to find the fish

DETROIT LAKES — These February thaw days mess me up. I really start getting the itch for the open water season when we get a 40-degree type day with sunshine. I like to ice fish, but I love to fish the open water and be in the boat.

In the late fall, just before ice, I start to look forward to ice fishing, especially the early ice bite. As we start to get to the end of the hard winter and we are well past the early ice bite, I get impatient for the open water. There is still close to two months’ worth of ice fishing left up at Lake of the Woods! Not that much right around our Detroit Lakes area, but still enough left that it is premature for me to start trying to hurry spring along. I am lucky that I can get on open water on a couple of rivers well before we lose ice on the lakes around here. I like to scratch my itch early.

If you have the same condition (open water fishing addiction) as I do, and need to float your boat, there are several good early-season options. The Mississippi River pool 4 at Red Wing is open all year and the season never closes. Walleyes and saugers are the target species in the early season and anglers are already on the water there

The early season on the Missouri River in the Chamberlain, South Dakota area becomes an open water destination starting in mid-March until we have our Minnesota opener (and it is always much warmer there!).

It’s a little longer drive, but an early location for open water walleye and sauger fishing exists on the Illinois River in the Peru and Spring Valley Illinois area. It is considered one of the top sauger fisheries and hosts several tournaments in March and early April.

The Fox River at Green Bay, Wisconsin is known for eating-size walleyes, with trophy walleyes, monster pike and catfish in the mix starting in late February and continuing until the end of April.

The Rainy River is a favorite destination from our area and is open to fish from your boat as soon as it is ice free, typically about late March, and the walleye-sauger season is open through April 14th (catch and release only).

The Rainy River has also become a destination location for anglers seeking sturgeon. They can be caught from the time the ice goes off the river until mid-May. South Dakota is warmer earlier and lakes Waubay and Bitter can get you on open water fish early. Big Stone and Traverse also have open water early and have an early walleye open season.

If you still have the ice addiction, you have plenty of time left for your local season and an extended season up on Lake of the Woods that will last until early April. Walleye and sauger will continue to bite on the big lake until you can’t get out on the ice, and the big northern pike bite gets started now and only keeps getting better out of the Warroad area until you can no longer get out and be safe.

Locally, crappies and gils will continue to get chased the most as the walleye bite typically slows now (and will be closed in a couple weeks). We are also just getting to the start of ice season for higher activity of the tullibee activity in deep water. Look for that bite to continue to just get better.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)