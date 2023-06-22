Brad Laabs: Shame on those who try to bully AIS workers

DETROIT LAKES — This week I want to share my concern and frustration over the way some of our community members and visitors behave toward our lakes Aquatic Invasive Species workers.

A first-year AIS young lady shared a very disturbing story with me about the extremely intimidating and abusive treatment she received from a boater, when she was just trying to just do her job.

I know that there have been tensions before, especially in the early days of the initiation of the AIS program. Sometimes created by boaters, and sometimes created by inappropriate approaches from AIS workers to boaters.

The author, Brad Laabs, and his golden retriever, Doug. Contributed/Brad Laabs

Everyone has some bad days or may not react or respond the way we intended. It happens. The incident she described was way beyond an inappropriate comment or a poor tone of voice. I know this young lady, and she is by nature a sweet and respectful person. The reaction from the boater was prompted only by the standard line of questioning all AIS workers are instructed to ask.

She handled herself well by contacting her director and notifying law enforcement of the incident. Law enforcement did talk to the individual and they were instructed to apologize. The behavior of their apology was anything but a true amend-making effort.

Stating “I am sorry I made you cry” and telling her “You need to be thicker skinned” is not taking ownership or acknowledging your poor, disrespectful, intimidating, and rude behavior.

I know that Karl Koenig, the coordinator for the AIS in Becker County, teaches and trains his workers to do the job correctly. He hires the right people, and manages the challenges well. We need to be better as people and with each other. The mistreatment of “government” employees is getting out of hand.

Be better and quit buying into all this political strife. Both sides are propagandized and seem to get off on the conflict. It is up to us to recognize this absurdity and insanity of the political divide and be the better community. City, state, and federal employees are doing a job for us. This AIS program is to help with a problem of multiple invasive intrusions into our area lakes and to help educate boaters to help reduce the spread of invasive species.

Remember, even when you are not getting checked, to do your part by cleaning, draining, and drying. Remove weeds from your boat, trailer, and anchor. Drain live wells and bait wells. Transfer minnows into containers or coolers filled with well water. Do not transport lake water away from the lake. Be respectful, treat each other the way you would like to be treated.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)