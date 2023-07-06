Brad Laabs: Welcome to my last fishing column

DETROIT LAKES — Welcome to reading my last column. I have reached a time in my life now that I am trying to cut back on my commitments and responsibilities, and decided this weekly article is one that I can let go.

I will still be guiding, but will also be “slowing my roll” with that as well, starting next summer. My grandkids are getting to the age of needing to occupy more time in my boat with me.

There are many formats now on social media platforms that have great fishing information and instructions that can fill in for what you may have been able to get from me over the past many years, and The Detroit Lakes paper will continue with articles and information from Northland Outdoors.

I want to thank several people from DL newspapers that have played a role with me and my weekly article. Thank you, Nathan Bowe, for your support and encouragement over the last many years, and Paula Quam before that. Brian Basham was the idea man behind me writing a fishing article for the paper. When he approached me, I told him I was no writer (I know, I have proved that many times!) and he said “Brad, I would rather have a fisherman write this weekly fishing article, than have a writer trying to write about fishing.” I know you’re long gone now, and on to other projects, Brian, but if this happens to find you – thanks! So, it got started.

I have been guiding now for 36 seasons. Early on, I did some local cable fishing shows and was reminded that I have “a face for radio.” Well, I have done (and continue to do) many radio interviews, fishing reports and had some other TV appearances, and was reminded that I also “have a voice for print.” So … I think this all worked out for the best!

My goal in writing every week was to provide some information on fish location, seasonal transitions, multiple techniques for fishing, and consideration for all things fishing. I was hoping to help others create some success that could help fuel their passion, while sharing my passion for fishing.

I wanted to challenge thinking about all things fishing. I know a few times I created some controversy when discussing some topics. It was never my intent to anger or irritate readers with issues, but to stimulate thinking about what we might all be a part of, to be better with lake and fish management.

Thank you to all the past and present readers of my articles. I hope there have been articles with enough good information to have helped improve your approach to fishing and catching. See you on the water!

Oh, and remember to make good decisions, and clean, drain, and dry after every outing.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)