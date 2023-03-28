99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

It's been a great month for snowmobiling, but grant-in-aid trails close March 31

Late season snowmobilers should keep safety in mind and be aware of changing conditions. As snow recedes, rocks and other obstructions can become a hazard to trail users.

Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail north of Duluth.
John Myers / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By News Staff
Today at 4:08 PM

The statutory end of the snowmobile riding season on grant-in-aid trails is midnight, March 31, when permits with private landowners expire. Snowmobile trails will remain open on public land while weather and snow conditions permit. Riders should be aware that trail grooming operations will cease when conditions are too warm to effectively groom.

“We have had great snowmobiling this year. We are so appreciative of the many snowmobile club volunteers who made it possible by grooming Minnesota’s extensive system of grant-in-aid trails,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “They worked long and hard this winter to keep trails in good riding condition for so many Minnesotans.”

Late season snowmobilers should keep safety in mind and be aware of changing conditions. As snow recedes, rocks and other obstructions can become a hazard to trail users.

“As the temperatures rise, riding conditions will deteriorate,” said Wade Miller, DNR trail and snowmobile program consultant. “We advise checking trail conditions before leaving home.”

The statewide snow depth map and state trail conditions are updated by 2 p.m. every Thursday on the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/snow ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if snow conditions are good, the DNR reminds snowmobilers not to ride on grant-in-aid trails that cross private land after March 31. Starting on April 1, riding these trails without the landowner’s permission is trespassing.

For more information, visit the DNR’s snowmobiling page ( mndnr.gov/snowmobiling ) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

What To Read Next
food pantry 1.JPG
Local
Otto Bremer $75K grant helps Food Pantry meet its goal for new building
March 28, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
roads throughout BC
Local
Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones
March 28, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4210 (2).JPG
Local
Hundreds attend 2023 Home and Sport Show in Detroit Lakes
March 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Johnson.jpg
Local
After 20 years as a Laker, Kristin Johnson is set to retire
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
maple thorsons
Local
No foolin' — Vergas to celebrate Maple Syrup Fest this Saturday
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena
March 27, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Heart-O-Lakes Harmony.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Heart O'Lakes Harmony's spring production will have a theatrical flair
March 27, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes