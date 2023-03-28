It's been a great month for snowmobiling, but grant-in-aid trails close March 31

The statutory end of the snowmobile riding season on grant-in-aid trails is midnight, March 31, when permits with private landowners expire. Snowmobile trails will remain open on public land while weather and snow conditions permit. Riders should be aware that trail grooming operations will cease when conditions are too warm to effectively groom.

“We have had great snowmobiling this year. We are so appreciative of the many snowmobile club volunteers who made it possible by grooming Minnesota’s extensive system of grant-in-aid trails,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “They worked long and hard this winter to keep trails in good riding condition for so many Minnesotans.”

Late season snowmobilers should keep safety in mind and be aware of changing conditions. As snow recedes, rocks and other obstructions can become a hazard to trail users.

“As the temperatures rise, riding conditions will deteriorate,” said Wade Miller, DNR trail and snowmobile program consultant. “We advise checking trail conditions before leaving home.”

The statewide snow depth map and state trail conditions are updated by 2 p.m. every Thursday on the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/snow ).

Even if snow conditions are good, the DNR reminds snowmobilers not to ride on grant-in-aid trails that cross private land after March 31. Starting on April 1, riding these trails without the landowner’s permission is trespassing.

For more information, visit the DNR’s snowmobiling page ( mndnr.gov/snowmobiling ) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.