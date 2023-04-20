Laabs column: Got the itch to fish? Get ready for open-water angling

So much for “In like a Lion, out like a lamb!” I am sure Fargo-Moorhead residents are grateful, as it has helped prevent worse flooding for them this spring.

We are past the middle of April, and most likely are still two weeks away from open water on area lakes. This is a long “tweener” season. The time between safe ice and open water.

We have been teased with some nice days, only to be followed up with cold fronts and late season snow. It is a good time to put away all the ice gear and start getting ready for your open water season if you haven’t already done so.

The flooding of the last two weeks has taken the open water fishing at pools 4 and 5 off the table. Traverse and Big Stone aren’t ready to go yet. The last couple days of the early season walleye run that ended April 14 got wrecked from the nice days and melt, as well as the USGS opening the dam at International Falls.

The walleye bite was getting better for numbers and quality every day right before that happened. Since then, the Big and Liittle Forks let loose and the river became a real mess. In a few days, the river should settle out, and those interested in getting in on the sturgeon bite should have good conditions for that.

Chamberlin has probably been the most consistent location this spring to catch numbers of eating-size walleyes. That bite continues, if you are anxious to get on some open water before we get open water here.

The DNR has just released the walleye take for Red Lake starting this opener May 13. You will be allowed to harvest five walleyes each, with one being over 17 inches. This is the most liberal limit for many, many, years.

The DNR attributes opening this limit up to some great spawning activity and success that has increased the number of walleyes in the year classes under 17 inches.

The lake has also seen a boom in the crappie numbers that have been on a boom and bust cycle that is now back to another boom. Ice anglers in the late ice season enjoyed good success with crappies in the 11-13 inch year classes.

The open water season for them on Red Lake should also be very good. Red typically has an early ice out due to the shallow basin. When the ice pulls away from the shore, the wind can work fast on the big sheet of ice.

Look for the shallow basin lakes in our area to be the early lakes to open up. Little Detroit is always an early opening lake and can be a good gauge for the other shallow lakes following suit. Look for the larger, deeper lakes to follow about a week after the smaller-shallower lakes start to open up.

The ponds opening are also a good sign of our eventual open water season finally arriving.

(Laabs owns Brad Laabs Guide Service in Detroit Lakes)