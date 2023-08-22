Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Tamarac Refuge north of County Road 143 closed to early teal hunt

The northern migratory bird hunt unit north of Becker County Road 143, Area C, is closed to early hunting to protect the wild rice resources of the area.

1224130+10-15-tamarc-hunting.jpg
Hunting on the Tamarac Wildlife Refuge.
File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:29 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge is issuing an emergency closure of the northern migratory bird hunt unit north of Becker County Road 143, Area C, during the Minnesota experimental early teal season to protect the wild rice resources of the area, according to a Tamarac news release.

The area will be posted with hunt-closure signs at parking lots and gates ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2.

The early teal season will remain open on the southern hunt unit, Area D, for waterfowl hunters who wish to pursue teal hunting Sep. 2-6, consistent with state hunting regulations.

Please note that Area C will be open for the regular waterfowl hunt seasons that open Sept. 23.

The emergency closure is to protect wild rice resources and is consistent with the White Earth Nation closure of early teal season on rice-bearing waters found on reservation lands during wild rice gathering season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognize that relationships, knowledge-sharing and co-stewardship with federally recognized tribes are essential to our mission,” the news release said, adding that members of the White Earth Nation have the right to gather wild rice on refuge waters and Area C is within the White Earth Nation Reservation boundaries.

The refuge is working in partnership with the White Earth Nation to manage natural resources on refuge lands and waters.

For more information, contact Refuge Manager Kent Sundseth via email at kent_sundseth@fws.gov or by phone at 218-844-1752.

MORE DETROIT LAKES NEWS

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
20h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
blue-winged-teal.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North American spring duck count down
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Bob Jensen walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: New prairie lakes make these the ‘good old days’ of North Dakota walleye fishing
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Ojibwe Rally Soo Pass map.jpg
Sports
Ojibwe Forests Rally to celebrate 40th anniversary this weekend
8h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
MCCULLOUGH.jpg
Local
A door in the woods near Vergas sparks curiosity
8h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 1 person injured and 2 vehicles towed after crash in DL
21h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
VFW Street Dance 2.JPG
Local
VFW street dance draws more than 300 people
22h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes