Tamarac Refuge north of County Road 143 closed to early teal hunt

DETROIT LAKES — Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge is issuing an emergency closure of the northern migratory bird hunt unit north of Becker County Road 143, Area C, during the Minnesota experimental early teal season to protect the wild rice resources of the area, according to a Tamarac news release.

The area will be posted with hunt-closure signs at parking lots and gates ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2.

The early teal season will remain open on the southern hunt unit, Area D, for waterfowl hunters who wish to pursue teal hunting Sep. 2-6, consistent with state hunting regulations.

Please note that Area C will be open for the regular waterfowl hunt seasons that open Sept. 23.

The emergency closure is to protect wild rice resources and is consistent with the White Earth Nation closure of early teal season on rice-bearing waters found on reservation lands during wild rice gathering season.

“We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognize that relationships, knowledge-sharing and co-stewardship with federally recognized tribes are essential to our mission,” the news release said, adding that members of the White Earth Nation have the right to gather wild rice on refuge waters and Area C is within the White Earth Nation Reservation boundaries.

The refuge is working in partnership with the White Earth Nation to manage natural resources on refuge lands and waters.

For more information, contact Refuge Manager Kent Sundseth via email at kent_sundseth@fws.gov or by phone at 218-844-1752.