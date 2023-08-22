Ojibwe Forests Rally to celebrate 40th anniversary this weekend

DETROIT LAKES — It's been four decades since the first Ojibwe Forests Rally was held, and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, rally organizers are bringing the race back to its roots ... the forest roads of northwest Minnesota.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





"We're taking the event back to where it was before we made a big show of it," says Race Director Erick Nelson. "Last year we were at the Soo Pass (Ranch, also known as the home of WE Fest) for the start on Thursday and again on Saturday, for the 'big show' (i.,e., the final race stages).

"This year we're doing a kickoff party and ceremonial start at the Soo Pass on Thursday, Aug. 24 ... then everything else is going to be in the forest, like the rally used to be," he added.

The 40th-anniversary kickoff party festivities at the Soo Pass will get underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the Parc Expose (i.e., public display of rally cars) at 7:30 p.m., and the ceremonial start at 8:15 p.m.

The Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes became the new headquarters of the Ojibwe Forests Rally in 2022, and the rally race will once again open there this Thursday, Aug. 24 with a 7 p.m. kickoff party and ceremonial start at 8:15 p.m. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

"The ceremonial start is about 45 minutes," he said, adding that all of Thursday night's events will be open to the public — but they are asking spectators to enter the Soo Pass from the County Highway 22 side rather than attempting to enter via the Highway 59 entrance, as public parking and viewing areas will be on the east side of the grounds, near the Soo Pass Ranch House.

ADVERTISEMENT

"O'Reilly's (Auto Parts) is sponsoring everything for us," he said, adding that they plan to have some of the rally cars on display outside the O'Reilly's store in Detroit Lakes throughout the day on Thursday, to show their appreciation.

It will be the first kickoff party that they've had in a few years, Nelson noted — by fan request.

"The last time we did one, it was at Disgruntled Brewing in Perham, and I thought it was a really good turnout," he said — in fact, one of the things most requested by fans for the past couple of years has been the return of the kickoff party, "so we decided to bring it back."

MORE DETROIT LAKES NEWS





The Parc Expose and rally kickoff party are particularly popular with fans, Nelson said, because they provide opportunities for one-on-one interaction with the drivers. These public events are also popular with the drivers, he added, because many of them don't have the "big name" recognition of drivers like Travis Pastrana, who has "taken the year off" from rally driving, Nelson said, but has already committed to being back for the Ojibwe rally in 2024.

"The big guys get all the attention," Nelson said, adding that events like Thursday night's Parc Expose give those racers without the big-name recognition an opportunity to park their vehicles alongside those of the top teams and interact directly with racing fans. The ceremonial start will also give the drivers an opportunity to "show off a little," he added.

If you go: What: 2023 Ojibwe Forests Rally Kickoff Party, Parc Expose and Ceremonial Start.

Where: Soo Pass Ranch, 25526 Co. Hwy. 22, Detroit Lakes.

When: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

Who: All of the drivers in the rally will be present, along with racing staff and volunteers.

How: All Thursday night festivities are free and open to the public.

After the party, Parc Expose and ceremonial start at the Soo Pass on Thursday night, the main racing will take place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, with rally drivers taking to the Hubbard County forest roads around Akeley and Nevis on Friday, and around Elbow Lake on Saturday. There will be no race stages held at the Soo Pass this year, Nelson said, though they hope to bring those stages back for 2024.

Though many areas of the course will be closed to non-race traffic, there will be designated public viewing areas where spectators can watch the drivers on both Friday and Saturday, Nelson said. Downloadable maps with those viewing areas clearly delineated can be found on the rally website at ojibweforestsrally.com — where fans can also learn more about the history of the rally, and who will be participating this year.

Besides Pastrana, one of the other "big names" that will be notably absent is 2022 champion Ken Block, who died unexpectedly in January from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.