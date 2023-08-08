Pine to Palm qualifiers tee off, Mike Herzog wins super senior medalist
DETROIT LAKES – The weather couldn’t have been more perfect as Day 1 of the 91st annual Pine to Palm Tournament teed off on Monday.
When golfers walk toward the entrance of the Detroit Country Club, they are met with giant wood boards that feature every name of every champion from each division. When they enter the clubhouse to check in, the Pine to Palm trophy sits to the right of the door, with each of the past champions’ names etched into the base.
Monday, Aug. 7 qualifying rounds are set in stone. For the senior and super-senior divisions, the championship fields are set. The senior division took the lowest 32 scores. Dave Haselrud and Jay Peterson represented the top two spots with final scores of 71. The next five golfers finished with a 2-over par round of 73.
Match play begins on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:28 a.m.
The super senior division cut the field down to the players with the lowest 16 scores. Detroit Lakes native Mike Herzog was the lone leader with an even-par 71. Craig Stein and Steve Herzog completed their rounds with a 2-over par 73. Tim Rubis carded a 4-over par 75, while Chad Niles ended his round with a 5-over par 76.
Match play for the super seniors starts on Friday, Aug. 11.
Mid-Am players fought for a spot in the low 32 to advance to Tuesday’s qualifying round which continues at 11:50 a.m.
The projected cut was set at 12-over par. Joe Schornack finished as the leader with an even-par 71. Tyler Nelson and Erik Weiss each carded a 1-over par 72. Todd Waters, Jayme Gronneberg and Detroit Lakes’ Jason Justesen each ended the day two over par.
Day 2 of qualifying rounds for the Mid-Am division continues on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11:50 a.m.
The championship division qualifying rounds begin at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.
For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com. Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com.
The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule
Monday: Qualifying rounds for Mid-Am, Senior, and Super Senior divisions.
Tuesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship division and Mid-Am divisions.
Wednesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship division continue
Thursday: First round of match play begins for championship, Mid-Am, Senior divisions
Friday: Match play continues for Champions, Mid-Am, and Senior division. Match play begins for Super Senior Division
Saturday: Second round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior Divisions
Sunday: Semi-finals of championship division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.
