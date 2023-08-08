Pine to Palm qualifiers tee off, Mike Herzog wins super senior medalist

DETROIT LAKES – The weather couldn’t have been more perfect as Day 1 of the 91st annual Pine to Palm Tournament teed off on Monday.

When golfers walk toward the entrance of the Detroit Country Club, they are met with giant wood boards that feature every name of every champion from each division. When they enter the clubhouse to check in, the Pine to Palm trophy sits to the right of the door, with each of the past champions’ names etched into the base.

Brad Solheim eyes up his next shot in Monday's Senior division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Monday, Aug. 7 qualifying rounds are set in stone. For the senior and super-senior divisions, the championship fields are set. The senior division took the lowest 32 scores. Dave Haselrud and Jay Peterson represented the top two spots with final scores of 71. The next five golfers finished with a 2-over par round of 73.

Match play begins on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8:28 a.m.

The super senior division cut the field down to the players with the lowest 16 scores. Detroit Lakes native Mike Herzog was the lone leader with an even-par 71. Craig Stein and Steve Herzog completed their rounds with a 2-over par 73. Tim Rubis carded a 4-over par 75, while Chad Niles ended his round with a 5-over par 76.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Bain watches his put travel towards the 13th-hole in Monday's Mid-Am qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Match play for the super seniors starts on Friday, Aug. 11.

Mid-Am players fought for a spot in the low 32 to advance to Tuesday’s qualifying round which continues at 11:50 a.m.

The projected cut was set at 12-over par. Joe Schornack finished as the leader with an even-par 71. Tyler Nelson and Erik Weiss each carded a 1-over par 72. Todd Waters, Jayme Gronneberg and Detroit Lakes’ Jason Justesen each ended the day two over par.

A golfer walks hit put cart towards the next hole in Monday's qualifying rounds of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Day 2 of qualifying rounds for the Mid-Am division continues on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11:50 a.m.

The championship division qualifying rounds begin at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.

For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com. Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com.

Jason Justesen clears the bunker and puts his ball onto the 11th green in Monday's Mid-Am qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule

Monday: Qualifying rounds for Mid-Am, Senior, and Super Senior divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship division and Mid-Am divisions.

Wednesday: Qualifying rounds for Championship division continue

Thursday: First round of match play begins for championship, Mid-Am, Senior divisions

Friday: Match play continues for Champions, Mid-Am, and Senior division. Match play begins for Super Senior Division

Saturday: Second round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior Divisions

Sunday: Semi-finals of championship division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.

Kent Spriggs, who was the Senior division's medalist last year, is all smiles in Monday's Senior qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes High Schooler Owen Chiodo puts the ball in Monday's Flight division qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Joe Haman watches his ball after his second shot on the 13th hole of Monday's Mid-Am qualifying round of the 91st Pine to Palm Tournament at Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune