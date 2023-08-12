Pine to Palm rained on again, Schommer barely escapes Cavanagh as title run continues

More Pine to Palm





DETROIT LAKES – As the rain came and went during Friday’s match play, a rainbow peeped through the clouds as drenched golfers rushed to finish their rounds.

Mother Nature has had a bone to pick with the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament this year. The past few days of rain have dampened the course and even forced play to be suspended. Despite the uncooperative weather, the players continued to battle as the divisions shrank.

For senior defending champion and Lakeville, Minnesota native Bill Schommer, his match against Perham native No. 17 seeded Bob Cavanagh came down to the final hole.

Cavanagh started off the round 1-up after the first hole. Schommer’s win on the fifth hole brought the matchup back to even. Cavanagh went 2-up after wins on holes No. 8 and 11. After a Cavanagh win on the 14th brought his lead back to 2-up, the two finished even on hole 15 and Cavanagh was looking to end the defending champ’s title run.

Schommer saved his best golf for last as he won the final three holes and his attempt at three straight Senior titles extends to Day 3 of match play.

Fargo native No. 24 seeded Kent Spriggs continued his shocking run. He secured his second upset in a row after defeating Bismark native No. 8 seeded Keith Aasen 5-and-4. Spriggs will face off against Schommer on Saturday with their tee time set at 7:54 a.m.

No. 19 seeded Glyndon native Mark Ecklund pulled off an upset of his own taking down No. 3 seeded Lake Park native Jay Peterson 2-and-1.

Higher seeds shake up Championship Division

It rained upsets as those in the Championship Division dueled it out for a spot in the round of 16. No. 55 seeded Moorhead native Jon Miller is the lowest-seeded golfer of the division. He took down No. 42 seeded Horace, North Dakota native Trenton Olson 2-and-1 to punch his ticket to Saturday’s match play.

The No. 3 seeded Moorhead native Ian Simonich fell to No. 30 seeded Moorhead native Pat Dietz after Dietz won 1-up. No. 43 seeded and Sartell, Minnesota native Logan Hamak upset the No. 11 seeded Bemidji native Brandon Nelson 2-an-1

Defending champion Joshuaa Robards defeated No. 33 seeded Andover, Minnesota native Jack Reinardy 1-up. No. 16 seeded Blaine, Minnesota native Max Ulan will go up against Robards on Saturday.

Spriggs’ Cinderella run in the Mid-Am Division continues

After taking down the defending champ the day before, Alan Spriggs of West Fargo barely squeaked by No. 8 seed Moorhead native Jeff Bernstrom. The pair took it down to the wire but Spriggs came out on top winning the 19th hole of the competition. No. 4 seeded Isanti, Minnesota native Joe Schornack will attempt to end Spriggs’ run on Saturday.

Spriggs represented the only upset of the day in the Mid-Am. The No. 2 seeded Roseville, Minnesota native Jake Witham bested No. 10 seeded Prior Lake, Minnesota native James Ford 3-and-2. The No. 3 seed Tyler Nelson of Oxbow, North Dakota had a near scare as his match with No. 11 seeded Moorhead native Erik Weiss needed an extra hole to determine the winner.

Nelson came out as the victor and will take on Witham in the semifinals of the Mid-Am Division on Saturday.

Super Senior goes just as planned

As upsets littered the other divisions, the Super Senior Division went as it was supposed to. All the lower seeds took down their higher-seeded opponents. Defending champion and Sioux Falls native Bert Olson trounced No. 8 seeded Fergus Falls native Phil Link 8-and-6.

No. 4 seeded Alexandria native Steve Herzog defeated No. 5 seeded Fargo native Tim Rubis 2-up. No. 2 seeded Mike Herzog of Detroit Lakes snuck by No. 7 seeded Fargo native Craig Palmer 1-up. Craig Stein of Moorhead the No. 3 seed got by No. 11 seeded Detroit Lakes native Michael Seeyle 3-and-2.

The Mid-Am and Super Senior divisions are cut down to the final four golfers. The Championship Division has dwindled to the top 16 golfers. The Senior Division has entered the quarterfinals of the bracket.

For complete results and Tuesday tee times, visit pinetopalm91.golfgenius.com . Use code P2P on the Golf Genius app. Weeklong Pine to Palm coverage can be found at dl-online.com .

The 91st Annual Pine to Palm Tournament schedule

Saturday: Third round of match play begins for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions.

Sunday: Semifinals of Championship Division in the morning. Finals for Championship, Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions later in the day.

