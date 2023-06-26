Adam Thielen returns to Detroit Lakes to hold youth camp

DETROIT LAKES — On a rainy Saturday morning, hordes of kids between first and eighth grade packed Lakeshirts Fieldhouse to participate in the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation.

The legendary Laker Adam Thielen welcomed youth for a couple of hours of fun and football for a chance to learn from someone who competes at the highest level.

“It always feels good to be back and get back here,” Thielen said. “I always love coming back here and seeing family. Then, heading back to the high school and training here for a couple of days. It is always great to see people who have been so influential to me in my life.”

Adam Thielen at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The kids went through various speed and conditioning drills. They ran routes and caught balls all while learning from one of the best. Not only were the kids learning ways to get better at football, but they also learned some life lessons along the way. That’s the true purpose of the Thielen Foundation and why Thielen holds a camp like this.

One camper reaches his hands out after Adam Thielen throws him a pass at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Our motto is: Help youth reach their full potential,” he said. “That’s what we are doing at these camps. Then, we raise money to try and support any youth that needs the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential. We have kept it broad trying to see what hits and what actually helps to make a difference then continue to do that.”

Campers doing some hitting and blocking drills at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Growing up in Detroit Lakes to now being a member of the Carolina Panthers , Thielen never saw himself in the position he is in today. During his journey to NFL stardom, Thielen wasn’t one to gaze into the future. He was focused on the present moment and how to improve himself as a player and as a man each and every day.

“I never really thought about one day doing things like today,” Thielen said. “I just focused on the one-day-at-a-time mentality and trying to be the best person I can be. I have not been always perfect over the years, but I have learned from my mistakes and continued to get better which is something I’m trying to instill into these kids today.”

Adam Thielen and all the campers huddle in for a breakdown at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Thielen has always felt support from the Laker community. From high school to college, and all the way to the pros, the love from the people back home has always been real. The two-time pro bowler, one-time second-team all pro and the NFL’s current record holder for most 100 or more receiving yards in consecutive games to start the season (8) really felt the love and support not only from the kids and parents that were at the event but the hundreds more on the waitlist.

“Detroit Lakes has been so influential to my life and helped me to get to where I am today,” he said. “I am very thankful for that and all the continued support. The love shows when you have a camp in your hometown and it sells out in minutes with a 200-person waitlist. It shows what this community is about, how they want to give back, and how they support their own."

For more information about the Thielen Foundation, visit www.thielenfoundation.org to see what Adam and his wife Caitlin are doing to give back to their community.

The madness of the sign-in process before the Adam Thielen Youth Camp starts. The camp was hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Campers working on their core strength do side planks at the Adam Thielen Youth Camp hosted by the Thielen Foundation at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, June 24. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune