Alpine skiing: Bristlin claims top spot at Annandale invite

ANNANDALE – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team had one of its best showings of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night.

Tristan Bristlin locked up a first-place finish with a two-run time of 47.50. His two runs were the fastest of any skier in the blue (23.46) and red (24.04) categories.

Marlo Schmitz notched a 10th-place finish with a combined time of 54.24. Alexa Bristlin was right behind her in 11th at 55.33. Dylan Bekkerus (58.42) finished 18th, while Holly Maki (1:02.69, 25th) and Elsa Stigen (1:03.45, 28th) collected top-30 finishes.

Full results from Detroit Lakes varsity finishers are listed below.