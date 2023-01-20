Alpine skiing: Bristlin claims top spot at Annandale invite
Tristan Bristlin led the Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team at the Annandale invite on Thursday afternoon.
ANNANDALE – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team had one of its best showings of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night.
Tristan Bristlin locked up a first-place finish with a two-run time of 47.50. His two runs were the fastest of any skier in the blue (23.46) and red (24.04) categories.
Marlo Schmitz notched a 10th-place finish with a combined time of 54.24. Alexa Bristlin was right behind her in 11th at 55.33. Dylan Bekkerus (58.42) finished 18th, while Holly Maki (1:02.69, 25th) and Elsa Stigen (1:03.45, 28th) collected top-30 finishes.
Full results from Detroit Lakes varsity finishers are listed below.
DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- 1- Tristan Bristlin 23.46, 24.04 – 47.50; 9- Marlo Schmitz 27.44, 26.80 – 54.24; 10- Alexa Bristlin 28.61, 26.72 – 55.33; 13- Owen Anderson 27.67, 27.98 – 55.65; 18- Dylan Bekkerus 28.58, 29.84 – 58.42; 25- Holly Maki 32.41, 30.28 – 1:02.69; 28- Ella Stigen 30.57, 32.88 – 1:03.45; 37- Brayden Aldinger 34.45, 36.38 – 1:10.83; 39- Jace Miller 36.21, 35.67 – 1:11.97; 43- Olivia Smith 28.97, 45.68 – 1:14.86; 58- Kennedy Weyer 56.80, 33.40 – 1:30.20; 61- Logan Gross 47.59, 47.95 – 1:35.54
