Alpine skiing: Bristlin claims top spot at Annandale invite

Tristan Bristlin led the Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team at the Annandale invite on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes Alpine.jpg
The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team competed at the Annandale invite on Jan. 19, 2023.
Contributed / Twitter / @DetLakesHigh
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 19, 2023 10:48 PM
ANNANDALE – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team had one of its best showings of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night.

Tristan Bristlin locked up a first-place finish with a two-run time of 47.50. His two runs were the fastest of any skier in the blue (23.46) and red (24.04) categories.

Marlo Schmitz notched a 10th-place finish with a combined time of 54.24. Alexa Bristlin was right behind her in 11th at 55.33. Dylan Bekkerus (58.42) finished 18th, while Holly Maki (1:02.69, 25th) and Elsa Stigen (1:03.45, 28th) collected top-30 finishes.

Full results from Detroit Lakes varsity finishers are listed below.

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- 1- Tristan Bristlin 23.46, 24.04 – 47.50; 9- Marlo Schmitz 27.44, 26.80 – 54.24; 10- Alexa Bristlin 28.61, 26.72 – 55.33; 13- Owen Anderson 27.67, 27.98 – 55.65; 18- Dylan Bekkerus 28.58, 29.84 – 58.42; 25- Holly Maki 32.41, 30.28 – 1:02.69; 28- Ella Stigen 30.57, 32.88 – 1:03.45; 37- Brayden Aldinger 34.45, 36.38 – 1:10.83; 39- Jace Miller 36.21, 35.67 – 1:11.97; 43- Olivia Smith 28.97, 45.68 – 1:14.86; 58- Kennedy Weyer 56.80, 33.40 – 1:30.20; 61- Logan Gross 47.59, 47.95 – 1:35.54

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
