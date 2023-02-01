Alpine skiing: Bristlin kids lead the way at Wild Mountain

TAYLOR FALLS – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team competed in one of the biggest events in program history last Friday at Wild Mountain.

The Britlin kids paced the Detroit Lakes boys and girls teams in a field with hundreds of competitors with 19 different schools represented.

Tristan Bristlin finished in fourth place overall. He beat his first run of 31.27 with a 29.43, totaling 1:00.70. Dylan Beckkerus (40.20, 33.72 - 1:13.92) and Owen Andeson (42.82, 34.01 - 1:16.83) claimed 66th and 71st respectively to round out the top three Laker boys.

Another Bristlin kid paced the Detroit Lakes girls. Alexa Bristlin notched a 37th-place finish with a two-run time of 1:12.39 (33.16, 39.23). Olivia Smith (34.94, 39.84 - 1:14.87) and Elsa Stigen (34.44, 42.56 - 1:18.00) weren’t far behind in 45th and 59th. Holly Maki finished 76th (38.89, 44.85 - 1:23.74) as well.

DETROIT LAKES BOYS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 4- Tristan Bristlin 31.27, 29.43 - 1:00.70, 66- Dylan Bekkerus 40.20, 33.72 - 1:13.92, 71- Owen Anderson 42.82, 34.01 - 1:16.83, 102- Brayden Aldinger 1:39.41, 42.74 - 1:40.23

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS- 37- Alexa Bristlin 33.16, 39.23 - 1:12.39, 45- Olivia Smith 34.94, 39.84 - 1:14.87, 59- Elsa Stigen 34.44, 42.56 - 1:18.00, 76- Holly Maki 38.89, 44.85 - 1:23.74, 100- Marlo Schmidt 1:07.19, 51.89 - 1:08.10

