99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Alpine skiing: Bristlin, Schmitz compete at state

Tristan Bristlin and Marlo Schmitz competed at the alpine state meet on Tuesday.

ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Detroit Lakes Alpine Skiing
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 15, 2023 11:29 AM

BIWABIK – Two Detroit Lakes alpine skiers competed at the state meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Tristan Bristlin finished in 42nd place in the boys race. His first run was his best at 40.20 seconds. His two-run time clocked in at 1:22.37.

Marlo Schmitz finished in 74th place among the girls. Her fastest run clocked in at 42.59 seconds. Her two-run time totaled 1:50.10.

Minnetonka won the boys team championship, while Hill Murray took home the girls title.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
Willmar junior Carson Eichhorst, left, is all smiles walking off the match after the team's junior varsity match against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Minnesota
Minnesota teen lighting up wrestling mat — despite missing most of his right arm
February 14, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Detroit Lakes activities cancelations and postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 14.
February 14, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
1 Tyson Ullyott AD7C9916.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Detroit Lakes earns first-round bye at sections
February 13, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado