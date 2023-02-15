Alpine skiing: Bristlin, Schmitz compete at state

BIWABIK – Two Detroit Lakes alpine skiers competed at the state meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Tristan Bristlin finished in 42nd place in the boys race. His first run was his best at 40.20 seconds. His two-run time clocked in at 1:22.37.

Marlo Schmitz finished in 74th place among the girls. Her fastest run clocked in at 42.59 seconds. Her two-run time totaled 1:50.10.

Minnetonka won the boys team championship, while Hill Murray took home the girls title.