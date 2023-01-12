Alpine skiing: Detroit Lakes hosts home meet
Tristan Bristlin and Marlo Schmitz paced the Laker alpine skiing team in its home invite on Monday at Detroit Mountain.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team hosted a meet on Monday afternoon at Detroit Mountain.
The Laker girls finished in second place with 114 team points. The Breakaways took first with 124.5, while Brainerd finished third (110.5).
Marlo Schmidtz finished fifth overall with a two-run time of 50.17. Alexa Bristlin (28.12, 27.90 – 56.02, 8th) and Kristina Heinlein ( 27.40, 29.58 – 56.98, 9th) also notched top-10 finishes. Holly Maki (28.67, 30.32 – 59.55, 12th), Mia Voth (28.88, 31.58 – 1:00.46, 16th), Olivia Smith (33.22, 30.61 – 1:03.83, 17th) and Elsa Stigen (25.94, 56.03 – 1:21.97, 34th) completed two varsity-timed runs.
The boys were led by Tristan Bristlin, who finished in second place. His runs of 21.90 and 21.49 combined for 43.39. Owen Anderson (25.12, 23.8 – 48.99, 12th), Dylan Bekkerus (26.00, 25.43 – 51.52, 21st), Brayden Aldinger (31.98, 31.30 – 1:03.28, 32nd), Jace Miller (34.35, 34.72 – 1:09.07, 34th) and Logan Gross (45.48, 1:15.26 – 2:00.74, 38th) all competed for Detroit Lakes, totaling 89 points for a fifth-place finish.