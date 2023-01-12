Alpine skiing: Detroit Lakes hosts home meet

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team hosted a meet on Monday afternoon at Detroit Mountain.

The Laker girls finished in second place with 114 team points. The Breakaways took first with 124.5, while Brainerd finished third (110.5).

Marlo Schmidtz finished fifth overall with a two-run time of 50.17. Alexa Bristlin (28.12, 27.90 – 56.02, 8th) and Kristina Heinlein ( 27.40, 29.58 – 56.98, 9th) also notched top-10 finishes. Holly Maki (28.67, 30.32 – 59.55, 12th), Mia Voth (28.88, 31.58 – 1:00.46, 16th), Olivia Smith (33.22, 30.61 – 1:03.83, 17th) and Elsa Stigen (25.94, 56.03 – 1:21.97, 34th) completed two varsity-timed runs.

The boys were led by Tristan Bristlin, who finished in second place. His runs of 21.90 and 21.49 combined for 43.39. Owen Anderson (25.12, 23.8 – 48.99, 12th), Dylan Bekkerus (26.00, 25.43 – 51.52, 21st), Brayden Aldinger (31.98, 31.30 – 1:03.28, 32nd), Jace Miller (34.35, 34.72 – 1:09.07, 34th) and Logan Gross (45.48, 1:15.26 – 2:00.74, 38th) all competed for Detroit Lakes, totaling 89 points for a fifth-place finish.

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 130, 2- Lakes area 116, 3- Breakaways 108, 4- Annandale 100, 5- Detroit Lakes 89

GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Breakaways 124.5, 2- Detroit Lakes 114, 3- Brainerd 110.5, 4- Lakes Area 94, 5- Annandale 72

DETROIT LAKES BOYS VARSITY FINISHERS- 2- Tristan Bristlin 21.90, 21.49 – 43.39, 12- Owen Anderson 25.12, 23.8 – 48.99; 21- Dylan Bekkerus 26.00, 25.43 – 51.52, 32- Brayden Aldinger 31.98, 31.30 – 1:03.28, 34- Jace Miller 34.35, 34.72 – 1:09.07, 38- Logan Gross 45.48, 1:15.26 – 2:00.74